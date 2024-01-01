MLOps Platforms - Найпопулярніші застосунки
To be considered for the MLOps Platforms category, a product should meet the following criteria: * Platform for Monitoring and Management: The product must provide a comprehensive platform for monitoring and managing machine learning models. This includes features for tracking model versions, monitoring performance metrics, and managing model lifecycles. * Integration into Business Applications: It should allow users to seamlessly integrate machine learning models into various business applications across the company. This integration capability ensures that models can be effectively deployed and utilized within the existing infrastructure. * Health and Performance Tracking: The product must enable users to track the health and performance of deployed machine learning models in real-time. This involves monitoring key indicators such as accuracy, latency, resource utilization, and model drift to ensure optimal performance. * Holistic Management Tool: It should provide a holistic management tool that offers insights into all models deployed across the business. This includes features for model governance, compliance monitoring, and centralized visibility into the entire model ecosystem. Meeting these criteria ensures that the product offers robust capabilities for managing machine learning operations effectively within an organization.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), запропонована Google, — це набір хмарних обчислювальних служб, які працюють на тій самій інфраструктурі, яку Google використовує внутрішньо для своїх продуктів для кінцевих користувачів, таких як Пошук Google, Gmail, сховище файлів і YouTube. Окрім набору інструментів ке...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks — це компанія, заснована першими творцями Apache Spark. Databricks виник із проекту AMLab в Каліфорнійському університеті в Берклі, який брав участь у створенні Apache Spark, фреймворку розподіленого обчислення з відкритим кодом, створеного на основі Scala. Databricks розробляє веб-платфо...
Microsoft Fabric
microsoft.com
Перенесіть свої дані в еру ШІ. Змініть те, як усі отримують доступ, керують і діють на основі даних і статистичних даних, об’єднавши кожне джерело даних і аналітичну службу разом — на єдиній платформі на базі ШІ.
Scale AI
scale.com
Компанія Scale, якій довіряють компанії світового рівня, надає високоякісні навчальні дані для додатків ШІ, таких як безпілотні автомобілі, картографування, AR/VR, робототехніка тощо.
Labelbox
labelbox.com
Механізм даних для ШІ. Керування даними, маркування за допомогою штучного інтелекту, навчання моделей і діагностика, а також послуги маркування — все на одній платформі для надзвичайно швидкого створення кращих продуктів ШІ.
neptune.ai
neptune.ai
Реєструйте, упорядковуйте, порівнюйте, реєструйте та діліться всіма своїми метаданими моделі ML в одному місці. - Автоматизуйте та стандартизуйте в міру зростання вашої команди моделювання - Співпрацюйте над моделями та результатами зі своєю командою та всієї організації - Використовуйте хостинг, р...
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Простий і швидкий інструмент анотацій для розширення проектів машинного навчання.
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
Швидше створюйте, налаштовуйте, повторюйте та керуйте своїми моделями ШІ за допомогою найякісніших навчальних даних.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Люблять спеціалісти з обробки даних, керують ІТ. Ваше комплексне рішення для розробки, розгортання та конвеєрів даних у хмарі.
V7
v7labs.com
Повна інфраструктура для корпоративних навчальних даних, що охоплює маркування, робочі процеси, набори даних і людей у циклі.
SAP
sap.com
У SAP ми прагнемо покращити світ і покращити життя людей. Ми обіцяємо впроваджувати інновації, щоб допомогти нашим клієнтам працювати якнайкраще. SAP прагне допомогти кожному клієнту стати найкращим бізнесом. Ми розробляємо рішення, які стимулюють інновації, сприяють рівності та розповсюджують можли...
CoreWeave
coreweave.com
CoreWeave — це спеціалізований хмарний постачальник, який надає величезну кількість графічних процесорів на додачу до найшвидшої та найгнучкішої в галузі інфраструктури.
Modelshop
modelshop.com
Modelshop має всі необхідні інструменти для створення моделей ШІ на одній платформі. Пропустіть етап кодування та постачайте інтелектуальні рішення швидше, ніж це можливо раніше.
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
Build powerful AI Applications in minutes on the no-code Katonic Generative AI Platform. Boost your and your employees' productivity, enhance customer experience and do things only large enterprises could do, all with the power of Generative AI. * No coding skills required. * Enterprise grade secur...
Encord
encord.com
Усі інструменти, необхідні для швидшого створення кращих моделей Encord — це провідна платформа даних для передових команд комп’ютерного зору: оптимізуйте робочі процеси маркування та RLHF, спостерігайте та оцінюйте моделі, а також керуйте даними та контролюйте їх, щоб швидше перейти до виробництва...
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Нарешті рішення, створене для підприємства Завдяки повному довіднику бренду від Mark AI і можливостям налаштування штучного інтелекту ми пропонуємо рішення корпоративного рівня, яке дозволяє вам формувати ідентифікацію та обмін повідомленнями вашого штучного інтелекту відповідно до потреб вашого бі...
Statsig
statsig.com
Компанії, що швидко розвиваються, використовують Statsig, щоб прискорити свій розвиток, від простих тестів A/B до складних експериментів.
Portkey
portkey.ai
Ship reliable, fast, and cost-efficient Gen AI apps with Portkey's Observability Suite and Open-source AI Gateway.
Faros AI
faros.ai
Faros AI is your Infrastructure for Engineering Operations - Single pane view across velocity, quality, goals, and more! Faros integrates all your engineering data sources to give you holistic visibility into the entire software development lifecycle. It takes the guesswork out of planning so that ...
Credo.ai
credo.ai
Credo AI is on a mission to empower enterprises to responsibly build, adopt, procure, and use AI at scale. Credo AI’s cutting-edge AI governance platform automates AI oversight and risk management while enabling regulatory compliance to emerging global standards like the EU AI Act, NIST, and ISO. Cr...
Verta
verta.ai
Verta is a Palo Alto-based startup building software infrastructure to help enterprise data science and machine learning (ML) teams rapidly develop and deploy ML models. The Verta platform builds upon pioneering research at MIT CSAIL on ModelDB, the first open-source model management system, current...
Tenyks
tenyks.ai
Tenyks is a University of Cambridge spin-out inventing the way humanity interacts with AI to protect and delight. To protect the world from the misuse of AI, but also to ensure that AI is developed with passion, excitement, and joy! We are building an MLOps monitoring and validation platform that h...
Superwise
superwise.ai
As more businesses rely on AI models to boost their impact and their bottom-line, the need for managing, monitoring and optimizing the real-life behaviour of these models grows. Superwise.ai is the company that monitors and assures the health of AI models in production. Already used by top-tier org...
Modular
modular.com
The next-generation AI developer platform unifying the development and deployment of AI for the world.
Model Share
modelshare.ai
The Model Share AI MLOps platform is a dynamic hub for machine learning innovation. It allows data science and machine learning engineers to easily manage ML projects from start to finish. You can improve models, track progress with rich ML analytics and reporting tools, and deploy models instantly...
Imandra
imandra.ai
Imandra is a cloud-native automated reasoning engine for analysis of algorithms bringing unprecedented rigor and automation to algorithm design and governance.
Bria
bria.ai
Accelerate AI development and build without limits on a responsible and open platform designed for developers and built for the enterprise.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
Robust Intelligence enables enterprises to secure their AI transformation with an automated solution to protect against security and safety threats. Robust Intelligence's platform includes an engine for detecting and assessing model vulnerabilities, as well as recommending and enforcing the necessar...
Picsellia
picsellia.com
Picsellia provides an entire AI development stack optimized for images: it covers every step needed to deploy a Computer vision model in production. Users can structure, operate, and improve their AI models directly on the platform. Picsellia's Key Features: * Data Management: Store, search, filte...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI delivers infrastructure to run, tune, and scale generative AI applications. OctoAI makes models work for you, not the other way around. Developers get easy access to efficient AI infrastructure so they can run the models they choose, tune them for their specific use case, and scale from dev t...
Hopsworks
hopsworks.ai
Hopsworks is a collaborative ML platform with highest performance Feature Store for batch and real-time data. Built around the industry's most advanced and modular feature store that provides seamless integration for existing pipelines and helps bring models to production faster. What and why? A fe...
Deeploy
deeploy.ml
Deeploy provides organizations with high-risk AI use cases a Responsible AI platform and creates the opportunity to implement explainable, accountable, and manageable Machine Learning models while enabling interaction between humans and AI. Setting the technical foundation for Responsible Machine Le...
Arthur
arthur.ai
Arthur is the AI performance company. We help data scientists, product owners, and business leaders accelerate tabular, NLP and computer vision model operations to optimize for accuracy, explainability, and fairness. * Accuracy: Track model performance to detect and react to data drift and impr...
MLJAR
mljar.com
MLJAR - Outstanding Data Science Tools The mljar-supervised is a human-first machine-learning platform. It makes algorithm search and tuning painless. Users need to upload a dataset, select input and target attributes, and mljar will find the best matching ML algorithm. MLJAR automates the process o...
Mona
monalabs.io
Mona's intelligent monitoring solution enables teams to gain complete visibility into the performance of your data, models and processes. Automatically surface and resolve performance issues within your AI / ML or intelligent automation processes to avoid negative impacts to both your business and c...
Comet
comet.com
Comet is a meta machine learning platform designed to help AI practitioners and teams build reliable machine learning models for real-world applications by streamlining and connecting the machine learning model lifecycle. By leveraging Comet, users can employ machine learning experiment tracking to ...
Edge Impulse
edgeimpulse.com
Edge Impulse offers the latest in machine learning tooling, enabling all enterprises to build smarter edge products. Our technology empowers developers to bring more AI products to market faster, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years. Edge I...
Arize AI
arize.com
Arize AI is an AI observability and LLM evaluation platform built to enable more successful AI in production.
ClearML
clear.ml
ClearML is the leading open source, end-to-end solution for unleashing AI in the enterprise, trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, academia, and innovative start-ups worldwide. We enable customers to build continuous ML workflows -- from experiment management and orchestration thro...
Valohai
valohai.com
Valohai is the MLOps platform purpose-built for ML Pioneers, giving them everything they've been missing, in one platform that just makes sense. Now they run thousands of experiments at the click of a button – creating data they trust. All while using the tools they love to build things to last. And...
Weights & Biases
wandb.ai
Weights & Biases: The AI developer platform. Track everything you need to make your models reproducible with Weights & Biases— from hyperparameters and code to model weights and dataset versions. Weights & Biases helps your ML team unlock their productivity by optimizing, visualizing, collaboratin...
JFrog
jfrog.com
Deliver Trusted Software with Speed. The only software supply chain platform to give you end-to-end visibility, security, and control for automating the delivery of trusted releases. The massively scalable, hybrid JFrog Platform is open, flexible, and integrated with all the package technologies an...
WhyLabs
whylabs.ai
WhyLabs enables teams to harness the power of AI with precision and control. From Fortune 100 companies to AI-first startups, teams have adopted WhyLabs’ tools to monitor and perform real-time management of ML and generative AI applications. With WhyLabs, teams reduce manual operations by over 80% a...
hasty.ai
hasty.ai
Тепер Hasty є частиною CloudFactory, світового лідера в області штучного інтелекту, що прискорює життєвий цикл штучного інтелекту. Більше не потрібно жертвувати якістю заради ефективності. Дізнайтеся більше про Accelerated Annotation, новий продукт Vision AI, який поєднує найкращу в своєму класі р...
PI.EXCHANGE
pi.exchange
PI.EXCHANGE AI & Analytics Engine (надалі — Engine) — це платформа Data Science and Machine Learning (ML), яка дає змогу всім, навіть початківцям користувачам, створювати високопродуктивні програми ML за лічені хвилини чи години, а не тижні чи місяці – ні. необхідне кодування. Простий у користуванн...
UbiOps
ubiops.com
Перетворіть ваші сценарії локальної аналітики на потужні програми, керовані даними! UbiOps — це простий у використанні рівень розгортання та обслуговування вашого коду обробки даних, штучного інтелекту та машинного навчання. Він перетворює ваші моделі та сценарії Python & R на живі веб-сервіси, що ...
Qwak
qwak.com
Qwak — це повністю керована, доступна та надійна платформа штучного інтелекту, яка дозволяє фахівцям-практикам перетворювати та зберігати дані, створювати, навчати та розгортати свої додатки штучного інтелекту, а потім контролювати весь їхній конвеєр на одній платформі. Розрахункова модель ціноутво...
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi виробляє найшвидший і найпотужніший у світі математичний вирішувач оптимізації – Gurobi Optimizer – який використовується провідними світовими компаніями в більш ніж 40 різних галузях для швидкого вирішення складних реальних проблем і прийняття автоматизованих рішень, які оптимізують ефективн...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry — це хмарна PaaS для груп машинного навчання, яка дозволяє створювати, розгортати та надсилати додатки ML/LLM у власній хмарі/on-prem Infra швидшим, масштабованим і економічно ефективним способом із правильними засобами керування, що дозволяє їм досягти 90 % швидше, ніж інші команди. Tr...
SAS
sas.com
Робіть більше завдяки швидшому та продуктивнішому штучному інтелекту та аналітиці від найнадійнішого партнера з аналітики на планеті. Створюйте відповіді так само швидко, як світ створює дані за допомогою SAS. Маючи понад сорок років аналітичних інновацій, SAS надає клієнтам у всьому світі ПОТУЖНІСТ...
Superb AI
superb-ai.com
Superb AI — це провідна платформа комп’ютерного бачення та постачальник професійних послуг, який надає наскрізні робочі процеси MLOps і DataOps корпоративного рівня для прискорення впровадження та розробки AI, орієнтованого на дані. Завдяки практичному застосуванню автоматизації на основі штучного і...
Segments.ai
segments.ai
Мультисенсорна платформа маркування для робототехніки та автономного водіння. Segments.ai — це швидка й точна платформа для маркування даних для анотації даних за допомогою кількох датчиків. Ви можете отримати мітки сегментації, векторні мітки тощо за допомогою інтуїтивно зрозумілих інтерфейсів міто...
Datature
datature.io
Datature спрощує те, як люди створюють можливості глибокого навчання. Використовуючи Nexus, нашу наскрізну платформу #nocode mlops, ми дозволяємо кожному створювати власні прориви ШІ.
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr — це лише навчальна платформа даних із Smart Feedback Loop. Наша технологія допомагає організаціям, які перш за все займаються штучним інтелектом і розробляють штучний інтелект комп’ютерного бачення, щоб автоматизувати свою систему обробки даних. Наша платформа saas вирішує завдання для на...
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribute трансформує маркетингову атрибуцію в медіа-мовленнях, використовуючи технологію на базі штучного інтелекту, яка надає показники ефективності майже в реальному часі для реклами в усіх форматах трансляції, включаючи заплановані та позапланові рекламні ролики (читання в реальному час...
censius
censius.ai
Платформа спостереження ШІ для корпоративних команд машинного навчання. Отримайте наскрізну видимість ваших структурованих і неструктурованих моделей виробництва та застосуйте проактивний підхід до керування моделями, щоб постійно забезпечувати надійне ML.