聊天機器人軟體 - 最受歡迎的應用程式

聊天機器人通常稱為虛擬代理或虛擬助理，是一種軟體應用程序，旨在執行特定任務或根據書面或口頭請求提供資訊。它們既滿足外部面向客戶的需求，也滿足內部面向員工的請求，允許使用者以對話方式（文字或音訊）與應用程式互動。 聊天機器人通常採用自然語言處理 (NLP) 或語音識別來理解用戶輸入。然而，他們的主要操作是由腳本對話驅動的。這與智慧虛擬助理形成鮮明對比，智慧虛擬助理利用自然語言理解 (NLU) 來進行更複雜、類似人類的互動。企業使用聊天機器人技術來自動化先前需要人工幹預的任務。收到用戶請求後，聊天機器人會處理輸入並以文字或語音形式提供回應。 聊天機器人整合到各種客戶支援工具中，例如即時聊天軟體、幫助台軟體和聯絡中心軟體，通常充當第一個聯絡點。它們的用途正在擴展到其他領域，包括銷售和行銷知識庫。在商業智慧應用中，聊天機器人可以取代查詢語言，使用戶只需透過鍵入或說出請求即可獲取特定數據點。聊天機器人的功能正在不斷增強，並且它們正在納入越來越多的軟體應用程式中。
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google 雲端平台 (GCP) 由 Google 提供，是一套雲端運算服務，運行在 Google 內部用於其最終用戶產品（例如 Google 搜尋、Gmail、文件儲存和 YouTube）的相同基礎架構上。除了一套管理工具外，它還提供一系列模組化雲端服務，包括運算、資料儲存、資料分析和機器學習。註冊需要信用卡或銀行帳戶詳細資料。Google Cloud Platform 提供基礎設施即服務、平台即服務和無伺服器運算環境。 2008 年 4 月，Google 發布了 App Engine，這是一個用於在 Google 管理的資料中心中開發和託管 Web 應用程式的平台，這是該公司的第一個雲...
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk Inc.是一家美國客戶服務軟體公司，總部位於美國加州舊金山。它在紐約證券交易所上市，代號為ZEN，是羅素2000指數的成分股。 Zendesk 於 2007 年在丹麥哥本哈根成立，截至 2017 年擁有 2,000 名員工，為 150 個國家和地區的 119,000 名付費客戶提供服務。
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom 是一個對話關係平台 (CRP)，可協助企業透過基於信使的個人化體驗建立更好的客戶關係。 Intercom 總部位於舊金山，在芝加哥、都柏林、雪梨和倫敦設有辦公室。 截至2017年2月，Intercom每月活躍用戶數為10萬。截至 2020 年 7 月，Intercom 擁有 30,000 多名付費客戶，包括 Facebook、亞馬遜和 Lyft。
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon 是一家美國無線網路營運商，之前作為 Verizon Communications 的一個獨立部門以 Verizon Wireless 的名義運作。
Tidio
tidio.com
立即與您的網站訪客建立聯繫，並將他們轉換為付費客戶。使用 Tidio 通訊和行銷解決方案來發展您的業務。
Freshchat
freshchat.com
Freshchat 是一款現代即時聊天軟體，專為希望與客戶對話的團隊打造 ✓ Freshworks 出品的 Freshchat 即時聊天軟體。
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic 讓您可以非常輕鬆地在幾秒鐘內撰寫高效能文章、登陸頁面、廣告、產品描述等。
Smartsupp
smartsupp.com
沒有即時聊天的網站就像沒有銷售助理的商店。與訪客開始對話，將他們變成滿意的客戶。
Nightbot
nightbot.tv
Nightbot 是一款適用於 Twitch、YouTube 和 Trovo 的聊天機器人，可讓您透過審核和新功能自動進行直播聊天，讓您有更多時間娛樂觀眾。
Drift
drift.com
漂移是企業向企業採購的新方式。試試我們的對話式行銷和銷售工具，旨在讓購買變得更容易，而且完全免費。
Appy Pie
appypie.com
沒有程式碼開發平台。
CustomGPT
customgpt.ai
透過 CustomGPT 體驗個人化 AI 的優勢：透過針對您的內容進行訓練的 AI 獲得獨特的見解和解決方案
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye 是一個綜合性的客戶體驗平台。超過 60,000 家各種規模的企業每天都使用 BirdEye 透過評論在線找到、透過簡訊互動被客戶選擇、並透過調查和洞察工具成為最佳企業。
Botpress
botpress.com
建造 ChatGPT 聊天機器人，速度快得驚人🚀。 第一個由 OpenAI 提供支援的下一代聊天機器人建構器。 為您的專案或業務建立類似 ChatGPT 的機器人來完成工作。 🎯
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
自動化您的行銷並將所有交付管道整合到一個平台上：電子郵件、網路推播通知、簡訊、Viber。 © 2021
Qualified
qualified.com
合格幫助公司更快建立通路。利用您最大的資產 - 您的網站 - 識別最有價值的訪客，立即開始銷售對話，安排會議，轉換出站和付費流量，並發現購買意圖的信號。
Signals
getsignals.ai
將綜合瀏覽量轉化為客戶。 識別目前正在瀏覽您網站的公司並將其轉化為客戶！
Norby AI
norby.io
為您的網站取得由 ChatGPT 提供支援的聊天機器人。 複製貼上您的產品/服務說明、文件或常見問題解答，Norby 將為您的客戶提供快速、正確的答案。
Landbot
landbot.io
最強大的無程式碼聊天機器人建構器 增加您的收入、降低營運成本並取悅您的客戶。
Payhip
payhip.com
Payhip 是銷售數位下載和會員資格的最簡單方式。無需任何技術技能。創建您自己的一體化數位店面。免費嘗試！
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus 讓您向合適的受眾傳遞個人化訊息，無論他們身在何處。
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service 是一個由AI 提供支援的雲端原生統一客戶服務平台，可在30 多個數位、社交和語音管道中實現無縫的客戶和代理體驗，並提供即時的可操作和可擴展的見解，從而無需任何其他單點解決方案。 Sprinklr 服務 – - 讓客戶能夠在他們的首選管道上與您的品牌互動，獲得一致的品牌體驗，從而讓客戶滿意。 - 為客服人員提供統一/360 度客戶視圖，並利用人工智慧的力量來推薦最相關的回應，以提高客服人員的工作效率和體驗。 - 為主管提供有意義且可操作的見解，以推動成長和卓越營運 - 透過在整個企業範圍內擴展的即時聯絡中心見解，幫助領導者發現成長、轉型和創新的機會。
Simple Phones
simplephones.ai
永遠不會錯過客戶的電話。 轉接您的未接來電或取得新號碼，我們將使用人工智慧接聽。
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
Genesys Cloud CX 聯絡中心平台讓您的企業在整個客戶旅程中提供卓越的服務。立即探索出色的 CX。
Coachvox AI
coachvox.ai
創建一個人工智慧版本的你自己。 像您一樣指導、指導和回答問題。 使用根據您的內容和風格進行訓練的人工智慧來克隆您自己。 熟悉您的受眾，為您的客戶增加價值並為您的團隊提供支援。
Support Guy
supportguy.co
您的企業永不停息，您的支持也不該如此。 透過我們的 ChatGPT 支援的聊天機器人（始終在線、隨時可用的隊友），您再也不會錯過任何客戶詢問。
Selz
selz.com
發展您的線上業務。透過一個簡單的平台銷售數位產品、實體產品和服務。
Gleen AI
gleen.ai
建立針對您的文件進行訓練的自訂 AI 聊天機器人 無論您是尋求簡化客戶服務營運的企業，還是尋求快速高效幫助的個人，我們的人工智慧機器人都可以提供您所需的支援。
Capacity
capacity.com
Capacity 是一個由 AI 驅動的支援自動化平台，可連接您的整個技術堆疊來回答問題、自動執行重複的支援任務，並針對任何業務挑戰建立解決方案。
Whippy
whippy.ai
Whippy 是一個功能強大的簡訊和電子郵件通訊平台，旨在透過自動化和人工智慧驅動的技術提高企業生產力和客戶參與度。主要產品包括團隊收件匣、行銷活動、自動化、人工智慧整合、序列、流程和評論。 Whippy 的一體化解決方案簡化了通信，無縫替換了多種工具，並使企業能夠提高生產力並最大限度地實現成長。
Leadoo
leadoo.com
Leadoo 是一個轉換平台，可將您的被動網站流量轉換為主動潛在客戶和實際的業務成果。由於 83% 的購買決策發生在網路上，因此網站轉換的機會從未如此之高。但大多數網站訪客都是被動的，並沒有準備好購買。平均而言，98% 的網站訪客沒有發生轉換就離開了。如此低的轉換率可能會影響效能。因此，我們的使命是協調並授權行銷和銷售團隊更好地進行轉型，並共同創造新的商業效率。我們透過以下方式做到這一點： - 吸引現場機器人來推動轉換旅程- 強大的個人化以改善用戶體驗- 公司識別以識別潛在客戶- 用戶旅程映射以繪製您的銷售週期， - 分析以了解您的使用者- 人工智慧自動回答使用者問題您的網站內容- 銷售提醒為...
Pylon
usepylon.com
適用於快速成長的太陽能業務的太陽能設計軟體。 在 2 分鐘內創建高解析度太陽能銷售提案。
AskHandle
askhandle.com
使用 AskHandle 改變您的客戶體驗。使用生成式 AI 增強您的客戶支援工作流程，讓您的客戶滿意。免費開始！
Glassix
glassix.com
Glassix：“與客戶對話的人工智慧。”利用我們領先的客戶溝通平台統一您的訊息傳遞、加速回應並提高滿意度。
LivePerson
liveperson.com
對話式人工智慧絕不是人造的。 與您的客戶建立有意義的個人化聯繫，同時為您的業務帶來真正的成果。
BMC
bmc.com
BMC 透過針對複雜 IT 問題的開放、可擴展和模組化解決方案幫助客戶營運和重塑其業務。 BMC 與 86% 的福布斯全球 50 強以及世界各地的客戶和合作夥伴合作，創造他們的未來。憑藉我們的創新歷史、領先業界的自動化、營運和服務管理解決方案，再加上無與倫比的靈活性，我們幫助組織騰出時間和空間，成為一家征服未來機會的自主數位企業。
Vizury
vizury.com
Vizury 於 2007 年推出，是一種注重績效的 MarTech 解決方案，可協助品牌實現更高的通路轉換和客戶保留。自成立以來，我們獨特的技術驅動服務的重點始終是能夠將客戶帶回品牌的網站、行動應用程式或零售店，並提高新客戶的獲取、保留和品牌忠誠度。在推出並實現全球規模後，Vizury 的平台和業務於 2018 年被 Affle 收購。如有任何疑問，請寫信至 [email protected]。
Outgrow
outgrow.co
Outgrow 讓您可以輕鬆建立個人化測驗、計算器、評估、競賽、表格/調查、推薦、投票和聊天機器人，從而更好地獲取、鑑定和吸引潛在客戶。無需開發人員或設計師！ Outgrow 擁有大量設計模板，這些模板針對移動設備、桌面設備和平板電腦進行了全面優化，並且可以輕鬆嵌入到您的廣告、網站、行動應用程式、社交媒體、簡訊和電子郵件通訊中。此外，還有超過1000 個預製內容片段和管道，經過優化以提高轉換率，因此您可以更改問題，進行一些調整，使其與您的品牌保持一致，並在幾分鐘內準備好您自己的交互式內容。
Chatbot Builder AI
chatbotbuilder.ai
ChatBotBuilder.ai is a comprehensive platform that enables users to create and deploy custom AI chatbots and generative AI models (GPTs) for a variety of business applications. Key features and capabilities of the platform include: * Ease of Use: The website emphasizes that ChatBotBuilder.ai is the...
ChatShape
chatshape.com
ChatShape is a next-generation AI powered tool which lets you build AI powered chatbots for your website. Just go to chatshape.com/create, add your website link which will be crawled, and the text will be used to train a chatbot that you can embed on your website to answer customer queries instantly...
BotSpice
botspice.com
BOTSPICE is an innovative platform solution for users to create DIY WorkBots for upskilling, stakeholder engagement, business process transformation and organisational knowledge management. It can also be integrated with back-end systems via API to achieve desired levels of customisation to facilita...
Botifi
botifi.me
Chatbot constructor, automating sales, marketing and support on Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and others
BotDistrikt
botdistrikt.com
BotDistrikt is a chatbot-building platform to help you set up workflow automation on messaging apps like Facebook Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, and even your own website. Chatbots have a reputation for being little sidekicks to Customer Service agents. With BotDistrikt, the customer ser...
Bot9
bot9.ai
Create your own AI-powered assistant that's not just smart, but also uniquely yours!
arabot
arabot.io
The Leading No-Code Chatbot Platform. built for enterprise to automate customer interactions & service fulfilment at scale, SUPERFAST. arabot is MENA’s leading low-code enterprise chatbot platform designed to help businesses automate tasks, drive superior customer service, increase sales and create...
FranklyAI
frankly.ai
FranklyAI is a company that provides training services and a Microsoft Teams integration to help organizations and individuals unlock the power of generative AI technologies like ChatGPT. Key points about FranklyAI: * Training Services: FranklyAI offers core training programs to help organizations ...
Evie
evie.ai
Evie is an AI personal assistant that schedules and organizes your meeting according to your calendar preferences.
eBotify
ebotify.com
eBotify is an AI-driven conversational bot-building platform to create tailor-made chatbots for Lead generation, Live chat support, Interactive Landing Pages, Surveys, Enquiries, Appointments, Feedback and Suggestions for your business.
crafter.ai
crafter.ai
Crafter.ai: A conversational AI platform that combines rules, machine learning, and generative AI to enable users of all experience levels to create chatbots and virtual assistants quickly and easily.
Botmakers
botmakers.net
Botmakers helps agencies and marketers create bots in less time using more than 150 plug-and-play chatbot templates. ------------------ The following types of templates currently available: • Customer service, live chat, customer support, and FAQ chatbots. • Restaurant reservation bots for foodserv...
Codar.io
codar.io
Codar.io is an all-in-one digital marketing platform designed to streamline various aspects of online marketing for businesses. It integrates multiple tools and features to enhance marketing efficiency and effectiveness. These include chatbots for platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, and Wh...
Jekka.ai
jekka.ai
Jekka is an AI-powered chatbot that operates 24/7, speaking like a real human. It swiftly handles customer inquiries, guides purchases, and enhances conversions. Equipped with built-in logic and ticketing systems, Jekka can seamlessly escalate to human assistance when necessary. By leveraging your c...
Howazit
howazit.com
At Howazit we help organizations of all types, sizes, and industries meet customer expectations and walk them through their journey, by enabling simple and, most importantly, relevant communication. Our marketing and operations solutions enable you to interact with customers at relevant touchpoints,...
Hello Moe
hellomoe.co.uk
Hello Moe, is a platform that helps companies connect, communicate & convert, through automated conversation & 1-2-1 human support. Design smooth conversational experiences with our intuitive no-code bot builder. Turn every visit into a conversation. Send dynamic responses that encourage customers t...
Get Answer
get-answer.ai
Get Answer is an AI-powered personal assistant platform that integrates advanced AI models like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and PaLM, Meta's Llama, and Anthropic's Claude. It offers a unified experience through a mobile app, web app, and Chrome extension, providing solutions tailored to indivi...
Gerabot
gerabot.com
Gerabot - чат для сайта, конструктор чат-ботів для месенджерів. * Чат для сайта. * Конструктор чат-ботов. * Розробка чат-ботов.
FURTHER
talkfurther.com
FURTHER's team of AI powered sales assistants work together to automate conversations with senior living prospects, helping them find what they’re looking for faster, so you can capture and convert more qualified leads, all while gaining key insights into your sales process. More about Further: - G...
Officely AI
officely.ai
Officely AI is a revolutionary platform designed to create tailored AI agents that seamlessly integrate into an organization's processes. These AI agents act as virtual team members, tackling tasks that traditionally require human intervention. They excel in recruiting, training, and mentoring new t...
OCA
ocaindonesia.co.id
OCA is your Omni Communication Assistant. A web-based omni-communication dashboard founded in 2019 and a member of Telkom Group. We provides a real-time communication solution to help you gaining awareness, improve customer experiences and creating comprehensive communication strategy for your busin...