Top Intelligent Virtual Assistants Software
Intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs), also known as virtual agents and digital employees, enable businesses to interact with their customers or clients in a conversational manner. These interactions simulate human-like conversations and are characterized by their natural flow. One of the primary distinctions between IVAs and conventional chatbot software lies in the sophistication of their conversational abilities. While chatbots typically operate based on pre-scripted responses and struggle to comprehend multiple intents within a single interaction, IVAs leverage advanced natural language processing (NLP) capabilities to interpret a wide range of intents from a single utterance. Moreover, IVAs can comprehend responses that they haven't been explicitly programmed for, thanks to their machine learning and deep learning algorithms. This enables them to continually enhance their understanding of diverse vocabularies, including colloquial language, and provide more accurate and contextually relevant responses over time. Additionally, IVAs can tailor responses based on user segmentation or other provided information, thereby delivering personalized assistance. IVAs are often specialized for specific job roles or use cases, such as marketing, customer service, and sales. They also possess the capability to integrate with existing business systems, such as CRM software, allowing them to utilize human-generated data as input to update these systems. To be classified as an Intelligent Virtual Assistant, a product must meet several criteria: * NLP or Speech Recognition: The ability to understand conversational requests through natural language processing or speech recognition technologies. * Conversational Flow Editing: Providing users with tools to edit conversational flows, allowing for customization and optimization of interactions. * Conversation Analysis: Offering tools such as dashboards or reports to analyze conversations, enabling businesses to gain insights into user interactions and improve performance. * Human Routing: The capability to route conversations to human agents when necessary, ensuring seamless escalation for complex inquiries or situations requiring human intervention. * Human-in-Loop Capabilities: Enabling human-in-loop capabilities to maintain accuracy and viability, allowing human oversight or intervention to correct errors or improve performance as needed. By meeting these criteria, IVAs empower businesses to deliver more personalized, efficient, and engaging customer experiences through conversational interfaces.
Submit New App
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needi...
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a user-friendly conversational AI platform that empowers individuals and teams of all sizes to design, build, and deploy AI-powered chatbots for various applications. As a pioneer in the chatbot industry, Botpress embraces the power of large language models (LLM) and generative AI to cre...
Relevance AI
relevanceai.com
Build and deploy AI-powered automation. Take GPT to the next level and automate more internal workflows with chains and agents. Fully-managed deployment, low-code and developer friendly.
MarketingBlocks
marketingblocks.ai
Meet your ‘human-like’ AI Marketing Assistant! ‘Human-like’ All-In-One AI Marketing Assistant that writes, creates & designs all your landing pages, promo videos, ads, marketing copy, graphics, email swipes, voiceovers, blog posts, articles, art & more in minutes. In ANY niche and ANY language fro...
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
Employees. The platform offers resolution-focussed automation with the best of AI + Human Intelligence. Unlock your business potential at scale! The platform is trusted across 70+ countries by 1000+ enterprises, including Domino’s, Sephora, Hyundai, Siemens Limited, Waste Connections US, Carrefour, ...
Sendbird
sendbird.com
Sendbird believes that conversations are at the heart of building customer relationships. As such, we built the world's most proven conversations platform for mobile apps across chat, voice, and video. Industry leaders like Virgin Mobile, Hinge, and Paytm use Sendbird to drive increased transactions...
Haptik
haptik.ai
Haptik helps brands acquire, convert, engage and delight users with AI-driven, personalized, conversational experiences across 20 channels and 100+ languages. With the vision of creating the most compelling conversational commerce platform of the 21st century, Haptik’s Conversational Commerce platfo...
cogram
cogram.com
Double your productivity with an intelligent coworker for your team. Cogram uses AI to take notes in virtual meetings, track action items, and automate downstream tasks, while keeping your data private and secure.
Comm10
comm100.com
Comm100 is a global provider of digital omnichannel customer engagement software for education, government and commercial organizations of all sizes. With Comm100, organizations can provide excellent digital customer experiences through configurable, value-driven live chat, secure messaging, AI-powe...
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
The Genesys Cloud CX™ platform is trusted by thousands of small, medium and large enterprises and recognized across the globe as an industry-leading cloud call center solution and customer experience (CX) platform. No matter where the customer conversation starts or ends, Genesys Cloud CX transforms...
Oct8ne
oct8ne.com
Oct8ne is the only visual chat (livechat, chatbot & Messaging) with integrated catalog to show and recommend products in real-time to your customers. Offer 24/7 personalized assistance through human agents or chatbot through your social channels as well as on your e-shop. Integration with chatGPT fo...
Gladly
gladly.com
Gladly is the only customer service software built around people, not tickets. AI is revolutionizing how we work and communicate. Consumer expectations of how they're known and treated by brands has never been greater. At the same time brands are under pressure to do more with less and must balance...
Clickatell
clickatell.com
Clickatell is a pioneer in mobile messaging and Chat Commerce innovations. The Clickatell Chat Commerce Platform enables brands to connect, interact and transact with consumers by providing innovative, intuitive conversational commerce journeys through the convenience of messaging, securely and at s...
Ultimate
ultimate.ai
Ultimate is the world’s leading customer support automation platform — helping businesses scale their customer service with conversational and generative AI. A consistent leader on review platform G2, our cutting-edge technology and customer-centric support enables conversational automated experien...
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...
Pypestream
pypestream.com
Pypestream is a self-service automation platform that transforms how businesses engage and empower their customers. Founded in 2015 with the belief that customers deserve better, our digital platform provides exceptional customer service on any channel, anytime. We cater to clients across multiple i...
Kindly
kindly.ai
Generative AI-powered chatbots built to automate support and drive sales. We are one of Europe’s leading chatbot providers specializing in the development of artificial intelligence and automation solutions for customer service and communication. We offer a platform that combines advanced machine le...
Curious Thing
curiousthing.io
Curious Thing is a leading provider of voice AI assistants for business. Powered by our proprietary conversational AI technology and OpenAI's ChatGPT, our voice AI assistants are designed to automate inbound calls and outbound customer engagement across any stage of the customer journey. We help b...
LivePerson
liveperson.com
LivePerson is the global leader in enterprise conversations. Hundreds of the world’s leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our Conversational Cloud platform to engage with millions of consumers safely and responsibly. We power a billion conversational interactions every m...
Dixa
dixa.com
Dixa enables companies to deliver customer service as it is meant to be. We help customer service leaders to create effortless experiences for customers and teams that unlock loyalty. Dixa gives teams one unified view of all conversations, customers the convenience of reaching out on their preferred...
iAdvize
iadvize.com
iAdvize is the leading conversational platform powered by Generative AI for E-Commerce. iAdvize, the leading conversational platform, enables more than 2,000 e-commerce brands to deploy an immersive customer experience at scale powered by Trusted Generative AI, fostering conversation via messaging ...
ChatrHub
chatrhub.com
There’s a better way to service your customers. Simple yet powerful omnichannel solutions to engage customers quickly and cost-effectively. ChatrHub is an omnichannel A.I. chatbot and live-agent solution. Integrate your phones, text messages, website widget, social media, email, and team chat into ...
Texthub
texthubai.com
Looking for a tool that can help you create amazing code, images, and text? Look no further than Texthub AI! Our user-friendly platform utilizes the power of artificial intelligence to bring your ideas to life. Try Texthub AI today and start creating!
Upsy Shopping
upsyshopping.com
Upsy Shopping Helper is an AI tool for webshop owners looking to increase sales and keep customers happy. * Upsy's smart search feature is optimized for mobile users to help visitors find the right product quickly with images. * AI product recommendations feature encourages customers to buy more, i...
CBOT
cbot.ai
CBOT is a leading Conversational AI company, providing enterprise-grade AI solutions in Conversational AI and Generative AI. We specialize in enhancing customer experiences in financial services, e-commerce, telecoms, and customer services sectors through AI-based chatbots, helping businesses achiev...
Verint
verint.com
Verint Messaging™ is a purpose-built solution for integrating messaging into the digital customer journey and facilitating conversations with customers via messaging and social channels at-scale. Providing a digital customer engagement solution for messaging channels, Verint combines agent and virtu...
Hubtype
hubtype.com
Hubtype is paving the way towards a new era of communication in which brands communicate with their customers in a frictionless, meaningful and inspiring way. Hubtype empowers companies to embrace simple, meaningful and customer centric conversations at scale through conversational apps; a new techn...
Alanna.ai
alanna.ai
Alanna is an AI-powered virtual Closing Assistant for Title Companies! She is intelligent, resourceful, and always eager to help: * Client service: Answers general and file specific questions 24/7/365 for Resware, SoftPro, and RamQuest. * Order Entry: Opens new orders in Resware title software prod...
Soul Machines
soulmachines.com
Soul Machines is a leader in the humanization of AI, creating autonomously animated Digital People that empower organizations to reimagine customer experiences in today’s digital worlds and the metaverse. Soul Machines is the only company with a patented Digital Brain and Autonomous Animation techno...
Slang.ai
slang.ai
Calling a business shouldn't be a frustrating experience. With AI, there's a better way. That’s why we started Slang.ai. Our mission is to transform the phone into a channel that is personalized, efficient, and delightful. Get set up in 30 minutes or less and let Slang.ai's virtual concierge help y...
SAAS First
saasfirst.com
SAAS First is an AI-driven chatbot platform designed to revolutionize customer support and engagement. Our AI-driven chatbot, Milly, is powered by advanced natural language processing technology that allows it to understand and respond to customer inquiries in real-time, 24/7. With seamless integrat...
Posh AI
posh.ai
Posh is a venture backed conversational AI company that spun out of MIT's AI lab in 2018. We are committed to democratizing access to banking and accelerating the responsible adoption of AI for financial institutions, transforming how they serve their communities and employees. We transform how fi...
Mosaicx
mosaicx.com
Mosaicx is a cloud-based product that uses conversational AI, machine learning and natural language processing technologies to automate interactions with customers and employees. Its IVA technology delivers fast, easy, personalized service through industry-leading voice recognition and digital messa...
Mehery
mehery.com
Mehery is a young, one year old company, building solutions in the digital space. It’s been founded by a team of technocrats and technologists with cumulative experience of over a 100 years and with extensive experience in the digitization of enterprise systems, digital transformation journeys of...
Mav
hiremav.com
Mav is the first AI-powered SMS assistant for growth-minded sales reps. Automate the back-and-forth with your leads and customers via text message. Whether it’s scheduling meetings, qualifying prospects, or following up with leads, Mav is on it. Hire Mav, scale your business.