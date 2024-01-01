WebCatalog

Automate any customer interaction. VOCALLS is an enterprise conversational AI platform that automates both online and offline customer interactions for elevated CX that saves money and increases revenue. Our AI solutions are designed to efficiently manage both inbound and outbound repetitive customer interactions so agents can focus on more complex tasks. AI can work around the clock to quickly process customer queries through voice, chat, and email. * Voicebot: Increase outbound and inbound calling. * Chatbot: Engage more customers. * Emailbot: Reallocate time spent reading and assigning emails. * LiveTranslate: Translate live so agents can help every customer. Our experts work closely with clients to design a solution that fits their needs and current tech stack, including IVR, CRMs, telephony, and CCaaS. We offer continuous support to ensure optimal performance.

Categories:

Business
Intelligent Virtual Assistants Software

