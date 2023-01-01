About WebCatalog
WebCatalog is a platform designed to simplify and enhance the experience of discovering and accessing web-based desktop apps.
Our mission is to make the digital world more accessible through innovative cross-platform software solutions.
Team
Quang Lam
Lâm Nguyễn Nhựt Quang
- Role
- Founder
Khang Do
Đỗ Trọng Khang
- Role
- Engineering
Quynh Luu
Lưu Thảo Mai Quỳnh
- Role
- Product
Nho Vo
Võ Văn Nhớ
- Role
- Engineering
Nguyen Tran
Trần Công Nguyên
- Role
- Engineering
Thu Pham
Phạm Anh Thư
- Role
- Engineering
Trusted by users from over 200 countries & territories.
- users
- 1,000,000+
- countries and territories
- 200+