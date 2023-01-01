About WebCatalog

WebCatalogWebCatalog

WebCatalog is a platform designed to simplify and enhance the experience of discovering and accessing web-based desktop apps.

Our mission is to make the digital world more accessible through innovative cross-platform software solutions.

WebCatalog

App Store for Desktop Web Apps.

Switchbar

Browser Picker.

  • Quang Lam

    Lâm Nguyễn Nhựt Quang

    Role
    Founder
  • Khang Do

    Đỗ Trọng Khang

    Role
    Engineering
  • Quynh Luu

    Lưu Thảo Mai Quỳnh

    Role
    Product
  • Nho Vo

    Võ Văn Nhớ

    Role
    Engineering
  • Nguyen Tran

    Trần Công Nguyên

    Role
    Engineering
  • Thu Pham

    Phạm Anh Thư

    Role
    Engineering
Trusted by users from over 200 countries & territories.

users
1,000,000+
countries and territories
200+