App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop—your all-in-one tool to manage apps and accounts. Switch between multiple accounts, organize apps by workflow, and access a curated catalog of desktop apps for Mac and Windows.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Games
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Most Popular Apps - United States

Submit New App


YouTube

YouTube

youtube.com

ChatGPT

ChatGPT

chatgpt.com

Gmail

Gmail

google.com

Instagram

Instagram

instagram.com

Netflix

Netflix

netflix.com

Amazon Shopping

Amazon Shopping

amazon.com

Facebook

Facebook

facebook.com

Google Calendar

Google Calendar

workspace.google.com

TikTok

TikTok

tiktok.com

X

X

x.com

Google Drive

Google Drive

google.com

WhatsApp

WhatsApp

whatsapp.com

Google Play

Google Play

play.google.com

Google Voice

Google Voice

voice.google.com

Google Gemini

Google Gemini

gemini.google.com

Discord

Discord

discord.com

Google Docs

Google Docs

google.com

Google Maps

Google Maps

google.com

YouTube Music

YouTube Music

youtube.com

LinkedIn

LinkedIn

linkedin.com

Snapchat

Snapchat

snapchat.com

Messenger

Messenger

messenger.com

Google Photos

Google Photos

google.com

Canvas Student

Canvas Student

instructure.com

Pinterest

Pinterest

pinterest.com

Reddit

Reddit

reddit.com

Google Messages

Google Messages

messages.google.com

Google Sheets

Google Sheets

google.com

Perplexity

Perplexity

perplexity.ai

Hulu

Hulu

hulu.com

Disney+

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Spotify

Spotify

open.spotify.com

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll

crunchyroll.com

Google Translate

Google Translate

translate.google.com

Telegram

Telegram

telegram.org

Google Search

Google Search

google.com

PayPal

PayPal

paypal.com

Claude

Claude

claude.ai

Zoom

Zoom

zoom.us

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

primevideo.com

Cash App

Cash App

cash.app

YouVersion Bible

YouVersion Bible

bible.com

Peacock TV

Peacock TV

peacocktv.com

Max

Max

max.com

Twitch

Twitch

twitch.tv

Canva

Canva

canva.com

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Outlook

outlook.com

SiriusXM

SiriusXM

siriusxm.com

Google Meet

Google Meet

meet.google.com

Google Chat

Google Chat

workspace.google.com

Character.AI

Character.AI

character.ai

Google Earth

Google Earth

google.com

iCloud

iCloud

icloud.com

Google Keep

Google Keep

google.com

Proton Mail

Proton Mail

proton.me

eBay

eBay

ebay.com

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

microsoft.com

Udemy

Udemy

udemy.com

Walmart

Walmart

walmart.com

Products

Explore

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.