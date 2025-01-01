All-in-One Messenger for Mac & PC

Overwhelmed by juggling multiple messaging platforms and web accounts? Singlebox is your all-in-one messenger and multi-account browser, seamlessly combining all your chats, emails, and web apps in one place. One window for everything you do on the internet.

Singlebox
Gmail
ChatGPT
Google Calendar
Google Drive
Google Voice
Google Docs
Messenger
LinkedIn
Google Messages
Slack
Snapchat
Intercom
Help Scout
WhatsApp
Telegram
Discord
Trello
ClickUp
Google Chat
Microsoft Teams
Meta Business Suite
Hubspot
Salesforce
Zoho CRM

Manage multiple accounts without the hassle of logging in and out. Whether for work or personal use, Singlebox keeps everything at your fingertips.

Explore

Privacy protection

Run websites in isolated environments and get protected from cross-website trackers.

Multi-account login

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Cloud backup & sync

Sync apps, games, spaces and settings across all your computers.

Menu bar (tray) apps

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

App lock

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Ads & tracker blocker

Block ads, stop trackers from accessing your personal data, and speed up websites.

Get Singlebox for Mac, Windows.

Download

Products

Explore

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.