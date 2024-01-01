Algomo

Algomo is a generative AI-powered platform designed to automate customer support through custom ChatGPT-like bots for websites. It allows businesses to resolve customer support interactions efficiently, with the bot handling requests, escalating issues when necessary, and operating without the need for training or maintenance. Algomo's platform functions by instantly answering repetitive customer questions, thereby reducing costs and increasing customer satisfaction (CSAT) and employee engagement scores. It automates the labeling, categorization, and triaging of support interactions, cutting down handle times and manual tasks. Additionally, it empowers agents with AI suggestions and live screen sharing to enhance response times and productivity. Algomo is particularly useful for businesses looking to: * Automate Customer Service: By resolving most support interactions through automation. * Enhance Efficiency: Reducing the time and resources spent on customer support. * Improve Customer and Employee Satisfaction: Through faster resolutions and fewer manual tasks. * International Expansion: With its multilingual capabilities, it's ideal for businesses scaling globally.
Categories:
Productivity
Chatbots Software

