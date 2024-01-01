WebCatalog

Slang.ai

Slang.ai

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: slang.ai

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Slang.ai on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Calling a business shouldn't be a frustrating experience. With AI, there's a better way. That’s why we started Slang.ai. Our mission is to transform the phone into a channel that is personalized, efficient, and delightful. Get set up in 30 minutes or less and let Slang.ai's virtual concierge help you deliver a personalized and delightful customer experience. Never miss a call again.

Categories:

Business
Intelligent Virtual Assistants Software

Website: slang.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Slang.ai. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Relevance AI

Relevance AI

relevanceai.com

Sendbird

Sendbird

sendbird.com

Comm10

Comm10

comm100.com

Genesys Cloud

Genesys Cloud

genesys.com

Haptik

Haptik

haptik.ai

cogram

cogram

cogram.com

Oct8ne

Oct8ne

oct8ne.com

MarketingBlocks

MarketingBlocks

marketingblocks.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

Clickatell

Clickatell

clickatell.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.