Supervity (formerly Techforce.ai) empowers business teams to achieve faster outcomes by enabling them to rapidly automate and share knowledge work with its AI Coach. Today, over 12000 business users – from established corporations to fast growing start-ups – are using Supervity's no-code AI-enabled platform that has transformed the workplace. The use cases vary across industries and business functions helping companies improve sales outcomes by up to 30% and increase operational productivity by up to 70%. The solutions offered by Supervity can cover business processes of software companies and their customers. The solution supports both UI and API based integrations for business teams to automate their manual work. The platform is built with team collaboration at it’s core for users to create and share no-code automations as reusable digital skills with colleagues and customers. Supervity also enables product-led companies to help their end users achieve faster outcomes with AI Coach. It is one of the very few companies which offers embedded RPA, Conversational AI and OCR AI capabilities “as-a-service” in white labelled model. Currently the company is working with large system integrators like KPMG, IBM and Accenture and building industry specific solutions in the Financial Services, Healthcare and Federal market segments.

Categories :

Website: supervity.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Supervity. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.