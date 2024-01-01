WebCatalog

Supervity

Supervity

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: supervity.ai

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Supervity on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Supervity (formerly Techforce.ai) empowers business teams to achieve faster outcomes by enabling them to rapidly automate and share knowledge work with its AI Coach. Today, over 12000 business users – from established corporations to fast growing start-ups – are using Supervity's no-code AI-enabled platform that has transformed the workplace. The use cases vary across industries and business functions helping companies improve sales outcomes by up to 30% and increase operational productivity by up to 70%. The solutions offered by Supervity can cover business processes of software companies and their customers. The solution supports both UI and API based integrations for business teams to automate their manual work. The platform is built with team collaboration at it’s core for users to create and share no-code automations as reusable digital skills with colleagues and customers. Supervity also enables product-led companies to help their end users achieve faster outcomes with AI Coach. It is one of the very few companies which offers embedded RPA, Conversational AI and OCR AI capabilities “as-a-service” in white labelled model. Currently the company is working with large system integrators like KPMG, IBM and Accenture and building industry specific solutions in the Financial Services, Healthcare and Federal market segments.

Categories:

Business
Intelligent Virtual Assistants Software

Website: supervity.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Supervity. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Genesys Cloud

Genesys Cloud

genesys.com

Haptik

Haptik

haptik.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

LivePerson

LivePerson

liveperson.com

Upsy Shopping

Upsy Shopping

upsyshopping.com

Gladly

Gladly

gladly.com

Neocom.ai

Neocom.ai

neocom.ai

DigitalGenius

DigitalGenius

digitalgenius.com

Cognigy

Cognigy

cognigy.com

Ultimate

Ultimate

ultimate.ai

You Might Also Like

Appspace

Appspace

appspace.com

Skedda

Skedda

skedda.com

Kintone

Kintone

kintone.com

8x8 Work

8x8 Work

8x8.com

Drafter AI

Drafter AI

drafter.ai

PRWeb

PRWeb

prweb.com

IBM

IBM

ibm.com

PhantomBuster

PhantomBuster

phantombuster.com

OnBoard

OnBoard

onboardmeetings.com

Toplyne

Toplyne

toplyne.io

Visme

Visme

visme.co

Ontraport

Ontraport

ontraport.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.