ChatrHub
Website: chatrhub.com
There’s a better way to service your customers. Simple yet powerful omnichannel solutions to engage customers quickly and cost-effectively. ChatrHub is an omnichannel A.I. chatbot and live-agent solution. Integrate your phones, text messages, website widget, social media, email, and team chat into one human and A.I. powered platform.
