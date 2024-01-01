Top Business Intelligence Software Most Popular Recently Added

Business Intelligence Platforms — The most common type of BI tools are business intelligence platforms. BI platforms are comprehensive analytics tools that are used by data analysts and scientists. They often require a certain level of coding or data preparation knowledge. These solutions connect to databases, data warehouses, or big data distributions and offer analysts the ability to tinker with data to discover insights. Some BI platforms offer advanced analytics features, such as predictive analytics, big data analytics, and the ability to ingest unstructured data. Additionally, BI platforms may offer self-service functionality so that basic business users can use the tool, but at the core they are to be used by data and IT teams.