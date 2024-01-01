Flip CX
Flip CX

Website: flipcx.com
Flip CX is a software company that offers an Alexa-like voice AI experience for businesses to optimize their phone channel for better customer service. Flip CX is backed by Amazon Alexa, Ada, Simon, Attentive, Scop Venture Capital, Bullpen, and Forum Ventures.
