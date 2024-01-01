Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Mosaicx on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Mosaicx is a cloud-based product that uses conversational AI, machine learning and natural language processing technologies to automate interactions with customers and employees. Its IVA technology delivers fast, easy, personalized service through industry-leading voice recognition and digital messaging capabilities, creating positive interactions that drive improved customer and employee satisfaction. Mosaicx makes conversational AI surprisingly simple.

Categories :

Website: mosaicx.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mosaicx. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.