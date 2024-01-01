Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Through our conversational AI PaaS platform we design, develop & optimize chat bots & voice bots to automatically answer questions & request from employees, drive business goals through conversational commerce, and automate customer care. Our chatbots run on our clients’ website or app, on Messenger, WhatsApp, WeChat, KakaoTalk, MSFT Teams or any other chat or voice platform. After having developed an AI driven chat or voice solution for the platforms of choice, we help our clients optimize the performance of the bot towards the highest employee satisfaction, maximum return on investment or biggest cost saving.

Categories:

Productivity
Bot Platforms Software

Website: conversed.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Conversed.ai. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

