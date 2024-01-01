WebCatalog

Floatbot

Floatbot

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: floatbot.ai

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Floatbot on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Floatbot is a SaaS based, “no-code”, end-to-end "Generative AI" powered Conversational AI platform that helps Fintechs and Enterprises automate Customer support, increase Customer Experience and Digital on-boarding through AI powered Chatbots and Voicebots. Its DIY “No Code” platform that allows building hybrid bots using advance Workflow builder and Conversational AI tools. Floatbot is recipient of Emerge50 award at NPC [Nasscom Product Conclave] across 10 categories. Floatbot is top 5 in SaaS category! IDC showcases Floatbot as Innovator for Banking and Financial Services in India [11th December 2019] Bots developed in Floatbot can be launched in Web portal, mobile apps (iOS and Android), Facebook Messenger, Slack, Skype, Telegram, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Google Home, Whatsapp. Floatbot also supports Speech to Text and Text to Speech for Voicebots. Floatbot is integrated with Contact Center for Voicebot. Floatbot is hybrid platform, one of the very few globally, that allows development of Omni-channel Chatbot and Voicebot within hours, where-in a Fintech or Bank can develop several bots that will engage or converse with customer across Chat and Voice channels, at different phases of their journey [Customer Support, Lead validation, KYC verification, Redeem Loyalty points, Payment reminders, Feedback loop, Cross-sell/Up-sell Products, etc]. Floatbot allows users to seamlessly switch between voice and chat channel and still maintain past sessions and context.

Categories:

Business
Bot Platforms Software

Website: floatbot.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Floatbot. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

ManyChat

ManyChat

manychat.com

ChatBot

ChatBot

chatbot.com

Drift

Drift

drift.com

Botmake

Botmake

botmake.io

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

BotStar

BotStar

botstar.com

Chatfuel

Chatfuel

chatfuel.com

Gallabox

Gallabox

gallabox.com

Signals

Signals

getsignals.ai

Qualified

Qualified

qualified.com

Voiceflow

Voiceflow

voiceflow.com

Engati

Engati

engati.com

You Might Also Like

Verloop.io

Verloop.io

verloop.io

PlayHT

PlayHT

play.ht

Verbatik

Verbatik

verbatik.com

VideoDubber.ai

VideoDubber.ai

videodubber.ai

A1SpeechPro

A1SpeechPro

a1speechpro.com

Ivy.ai

Ivy.ai

ivy.ai

dupdub

dupdub

dupdub.com

Revoicer

Revoicer

revoicer.com

Curious Thing

Curious Thing

curiousthing.io

Speakatoo

Speakatoo

speakatoo.com

Odio.ai

Odio.ai

odio.ai

orimon.ai

orimon.ai

orimon.ai

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.