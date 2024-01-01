Verloop.io is the world's leading customer support automation platform. It helps businesses deliver delightful support experiences to their customers, across channels. Verloop.io's platform seamlessly delivers support across various channels, ranging from websites and WhatsApp to in-app and voice interactions. With a global trust from over 5000 brands, including prominent names like Decathlon, Cleartrip, and Nykaa, Verloop.io caters to enterprises and SMBs alike. Verloop.io's end-to-end solution sets us apart, offering a three-fold approach: 1. Initial Query Resolution: In the first phase of contact center interactions, Verloop.io employs AI support through both chat and voice. Verloop.io's conversational AI solutions efficiently handle most customer queries. 2. Human-Agent Support: As queries escalate to human agents, Verloop.io introduces Co-pilot for support—a powerful AI tool aiding human agents with accurate responses. The tool suggests responses to enhance agent efficiency. Leveraging speech-to-text and AnswerFlow powered by document cognition, agents can also leverage our generative AI powered tools like AI-summary, AI-Rephrase, AI-Expand, and AI-Tone Adjustment to ensure best responses and increased customer satisfaction. 3. AI-Powered Quality Analysis (QA): Verloop.io's Sparks offers the ultimate solution for Quality Analysts, automating call analysis using Generative AI. This ensures a streamlined process for continuous improvement. In addition to the above tools, businesses can use Verloop.io's bot builder- Recipes along with Smart block to easily begin their journey towards offering the best customer experience. In a gist, Verloop.io aims to simplify and elevate the customer support journey through innovative automation and AI-powered solutions

