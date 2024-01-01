WebCatalog

Kommunicate

Kommunicate

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: kommunicate.io

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Kommunicate on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Kommunicate is a generative AI-powered automation platform for customer support. Having understood the constant shift in consumer behavior, we at Kommunicate are building an all-in-one customer support automation platform that can help businesses stay in touch with their customers 24x7 across various channels and engage as and when customers demand. Kommunicate is trusted by some of the global leaders like KPMG, GAP, Rakuten, Bridgestone, HDFC, Amgen, California State University, San Bernardino, and TaxBuddy.

Categories:

Productivity
Bot Platforms Software

Website: kommunicate.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kommunicate. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

ManyChat

ManyChat

manychat.com

ChatBot

ChatBot

chatbot.com

Drift

Drift

drift.com

Botmake

Botmake

botmake.io

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

BotStar

BotStar

botstar.com

Chatfuel

Chatfuel

chatfuel.com

Gallabox

Gallabox

gallabox.com

Signals

Signals

getsignals.ai

Qualified

Qualified

qualified.com

Voiceflow

Voiceflow

voiceflow.com

Engati

Engati

engati.com

You Might Also Like

GAP

GAP

gap.com

Nat

Nat

nat.app

Directly

Directly

directly.com

Old Navy

Old Navy

oldnavy.gap.com

Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere

automationanywhere.com

AskHandle

AskHandle

askhandle.com

Retention Science

Retention Science

retentionscience.com

Segment

Segment

segment.com

Sendbird

Sendbird

sendbird.com

Together AI

Together AI

together.ai

Sirportly

Sirportly

sirportly.com

Postal

Postal

postal.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.