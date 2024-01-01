WebCatalog

Cognigy is revolutionizing the customer service industry by harnessing the most cutting-edge AI technology on the market. Its award-winning solution, Cognigy.AI, empowers businesses to deliver exceptional service that is instant, personalized, in any language, and on any channel. By perfectly combining Generative and Conversational AI to create AI Agents, Cognigy is shaping the future of customer service, increasing customer satisfaction, and supporting employees in real-time. Built on the foundation of the world’s leading Conversational AI platform, Cognigy.AI offers next-gen customer service with a suite of turnkey solutions including Voice AI Agents, Digital Chat AI Agents, and Agent Copilot. Coming equipped with dozens of pretrained skills, the platform works seamlessly with existing enterprise systems and learns from your agents, giving them superpowers.   Over 1000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create AI customer service agents for their business. Cognigy's impressive worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Frontier Airlines, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota.

Categories:

Business
Intelligent Virtual Assistants Software

