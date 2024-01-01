DigitalGenius
Website: digitalgenius.com
DigitalGenius is a customer experience automation platform that combines ecommerce AI with customisable workflows and integrations. With 60+ retail and ecommerce-specific use cases available out of the box, DigitalGenius helps retailers to automate their responses to repetitive customer queries like "Where is My Order?" and returns/refunds. This results in faster response and resolution times, and frees up agents to deal with more complex queries.
