DigitalGenius is a customer experience automation platform that combines ecommerce AI with customisable workflows and integrations. With 60+ retail and ecommerce-specific use cases available out of the box, DigitalGenius helps retailers to automate their responses to repetitive customer queries like "Where is My Order?" and returns/refunds. This results in faster response and resolution times, and frees up agents to deal with more complex queries.

