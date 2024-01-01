Posh AI
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: posh.ai
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Posh AI on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Posh is a venture backed conversational AI company that spun out of MIT's AI lab in 2018. We are committed to democratizing access to banking and accelerating the responsible adoption of AI for financial institutions, transforming how they serve their communities and employees. We transform how financial services companies connect with their customers and automate contact center workflow. Our AI platform spans messaging and voice channels.
Categories:
Website: posh.ai
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Posh AI. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.