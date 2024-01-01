Top Competitive Intelligence Tools
Competitive intelligence tools empower businesses to gather, assess, and respond to the dynamics of their competitive environment. The insights derived from competitive intelligence data are valuable for multiple teams within an organization, such as marketing, sales, product development, and senior leadership. Marketing, sales, and product teams benefit from competitive intelligence software by gaining insights into areas like advertising strategies, pricing adjustments, product introductions, and discontinuations. Additionally, senior executives can leverage competitive intelligence solutions to guide investments and shape future corporate strategies.
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs Pte. Ltd. is a software company that develops online SEO tools and free educational materials for marketing professionals. Ahrefs all-in-one SEO toolset can help you with: - Competitor research: unveil your competitor's organic keywords, backlink strategies and PPC keywords - Link Building: f...
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...
SE Ranking
seranking.com
SE Ranking is a robust SEO toolkit that best suits small to medium sized agencies and in-house teams. Unique and advanced datasets help SEO pros in developing and executing effective SEO strategies. SE Ranking offers dedicated tools for automating every major SEO task, including keyword and competit...
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win...
Keyword.com
keyword.com
Previously SerpBook.com -- Everything you need to track, pinpoint and validate your SEO efforts. Showcase and report to the people who matter.
Data.ai
data.ai
data.ai is the industry's most trusted mobile insights and analytics platform. Get the complete picture of the mobile landscape you need to acquire, retain and engage customers, prioritize your roadmap, enter new markets, and optimize ROI. With data.ai Intelligence, you can: • Accelerate your app do...
WebCEO
webceo.com
WebCEO is a next-gen Internet Marketing platform that provides you with 23 powerful tools for keyword research, rank tracking, domain analysis, SEO audits, internal link analysis and backlink tracking, social media management, paid search management, competitor research and more. Web CEO's white-lab...
Serpstat
serpstat.com
Serpstat stands out as a comprehensive SEO toolset, empowering you with efficient control over your online visibility. A pivotal asset for committed enterprises seeking elevated rankings and fortified online commercial footprint. With a robust arsenal exceeding 50 potent tools, Serpstat addresses th...
Seobility
seobility.net
Seobility is the all-in-one SEO tool for better website rankings. Seobility provides a comprehensive on-page SEO audit, backlink analysis and linkbuilding tools, as well as ranking tracking. Additional tools like the TF*IDF tool for content optimization and the Keyword-Research-Tool complete the Seo...
Marketing Miner
marketingminer.com
Marketing Miner is an SEO tool for all data-driven marketers. Gain valuable insights with over 40 features to skyrocket your website rankings. User-friendly interface and bulk data analysis features to save your time and effort. Collect valuable data insights and analyze up to 100,000 keywords or UR...
Sensor Tower
sensortower.com
Sensor Tower is a market research company that invented Consumer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI), a new breed of market intelligence, that helps organizations stay on the cutting edge of key tactics and trends. Our CLI platform shows brands how consumers interact with companies in the global digital ec...
VisualPing.io
visualping.io
Visualping is the best tool for monitoring website changes. Just enter the URL you want to monitor and select an area - we'll notify you when a change is detected. Visualping is a simple solution that focuses on automating the tedious task of checking websites - any website - for changes. We've fine...
A-INSIGHTS
a-insights.eu
A-INSIGHTS is your all-in-one platform for financial benchmarking, competitive analysis, and performance monitoring. Replace guesswork with strategic insights and unlock the power of data-driven decisions now. We help you achieve success by gathering strategic data from accurate and up-to-date sourc...
Apptopia
apptopia.com
Actionable data for the mobile world—we provide performance data on every mobile app and publisher in the world. These data points are available via API and/or our intuitive web tool. We don't just give you data, we give you answers. Our affordable competitive intelligence tools are used by mobile p...
Contify
contify.com
Contify offers a comprehensive Market and Competitive Intelligence platform and News APIs, enabling businesses to collect, curate, and share actionable insights on competitors, customers, industries, and key intelligence topics across the organization.
PriceShape
priceshape.com
PriceShape is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company, specializing in competitor price monitoring for e-commerce companies and brands - enabling them to win more sales and maximize revenue. We help online sellers optimize their pricing strategy, based on competitor data - including prices, stock, an...
GTM Buddy
gtmbuddy.ai
GTM Buddy is a revenue enablement platform that enables revenue teams to drive sustainable revenue growth. GTM Buddy is on a quest to enable a new generation of smarter sellers. Imagine a world where AI takes care of tagging and surfacing the right content at the right time to help sellers, right wh...
Pathmatics
pathmatics.com
Pathmatics advertiser database and digital marketing intelligence platform bring transparency to your competitor's digital ad strategies.
42matters
42matters.com
42matters is a leading provider of mobile and connected TV (CTV) app intelligence. Our state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms deliver comprehensive insight into the app market, enabling organizations to build stronger, better-informed businesses. We track 17+ million published and unpublished ...
Klue
klue.com
Klue is an AI-powered Competitive Intelligence platform designed to help product marketers and CI teams collect, curate, and deliver actionable competitor insights to empower Sales to win more business. Klue enables enterprise sales teams to win more business by providing dynamic insights about comp...
Crayon
crayon.co
Crayon’s award-winning competitive intelligence platform helps your organization see and seize opportunities so you can create a sustainable business advantage. Tens of thousands of teams use Crayon’s software to automatically capture and analyze complete competitive intelligence - external messagin...
Groopit
groopit.co
Outsmart competitors with crowdsolving. Simplify how employees share and use competitive intelligence to build competitive advantage. Sharing has never been easier. Employees share intel from Teams, Slack, Salesforce, a web browser, mobile app, or wherever they work. With just three taps and less th...
Watchful
watchful.ai
Watchful is the first and only product strategy intelligence solution solely focused on revealing your competitors’ product strategy. Our solutions help automate and amplify competitive research, producing impactful insights that enable product teams to accelerate deliveries, reduce costs and fuel g...
SocialPeta
socialpeta.com
SocialPeta is the world’s leading advertisement creative spy and analysis platform, dedicated to offering top ads creative and marketing strategy for both advertisers and publishers. Serving as an essential ad and marketing intelligence platform, SocialPeta focuses on Ad Intelligence、Cost Intelligen...
Adthena
adthena.com
Adthena is an award-winning market intelligence platform for paid search advertising. Our unique AI technology and machine learning models give you a clear view of market shifts and all the moves your rivals make across the search landscape. Which means you can make informed, strategic decisions and...
Thinknum
thinknum.com
As economic activity comes online, new data trails are left behind. Thinknum’s proprietary machine learning algorithms index the public web in real-time, to create more than two dozen structured datasets. We track job listings, headcount, social media traction, employee sentiment, product pricing, s...
Panoramata
panoramata.co
Panoramata is an ecommerce benchmarking tool that allows you to monitor any brand’s digital marketing strategy without subscribing to endless emails. Gather inspiration and find new ideas from thousands of newsletters, flows, ads, landing pages, SMS, and tech stacks we’ve collected and make more inf...
KnowFirst
knowfirst.ai
The KnowFirst™ API and Platform is your one-stop-shop for accessing multiple datasets about any Australian company, saving you time and resources when conducting research and analysis.
BrandOps
brandops.io
Marketing teams use BrandOps to get on-demand answers to marketing’s toughest questions. BrandOps is a Marketing Performance platform that shows how effective your marketing is across all digital channels relative to competitors, goals, business outcomes, Hero Brands, and industry benchmarks. BrandO...
SplitMetrics
splitmetrics.com
An ecosystem of products and services for Apple Search Ads optimization, app launch, A/B testing, ASO and fully-managed app growth.
Beauhurst
beauhurst.com
Beauhurst provides data on every UK private company, from fundraisings and patents to hiring status and trade data. We track high-growth companies in great detail, using our eight tracking signals. Plus, we monitor the wider startup ecosystem of investors and accelerators. We have four data platform...
MobileAction
mobileaction.co
MobileAction is the premier mobile UA optimization platform! As an official Apple Search Ads partner, it fuels the growth of mobile apps with data-driven intelligence tools. MobileAction gives a comprehensive understanding of the dynamic mobile landscape essential for customer acquisition, retention...
Kompyte
kompyte.com
Kompyte’s competitive intelligence automation platform is the industry’s only fully AI-driven solution to address the challenges Marketing and Sales professionals face in keeping track of their competitive landscapes. Kompyte automates the process of tracking across the broadest spectrum of digital ...
MediaRadar
mediaradar.com
MediaRadar's award-winning advertising intelligence solutions deliver timely cross-media insights that are targeted to those that are involved in the media selling, planning, or buying processes. Media selling teams rely on MediaRadar to prospect for new business, create compelling pitches and conne...
ReportLinker
reportlinker.com
ReportLinker is a tech company that uses artificial intelligence to deliver market data and forecasts and thus help research, business development, or marketing teams to better understand and analyze a sector. The company’s platform uses machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) to prov...
BOSCO
askbosco.io
ASK BOSCO® is an AI-powered digital marketing analytics platform that helps marketing teams make better, data-driven decisions. Our easy-to-use interface provides a single source of truth, giving marketers real-time visibility into performance across all campaigns and channels. Using cutting-edge ma...