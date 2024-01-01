Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Soul Machines on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Soul Machines is a leader in the humanization of AI, creating autonomously animated Digital People that empower organizations to reimagine customer experiences in today’s digital worlds and the metaverse. Soul Machines is the only company with a patented Digital Brain and Autonomous Animation technology delivering the full capabilities and goodness of human and machine collaboration in a responsive, relatable and unprecedented way.

Website: soulmachines.com

