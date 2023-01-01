Pypestream is an American enterprise conversational AI solution for customer service. It was founded in April 2015 by Richard Smullen, the co-founder of Genesis Media LLC. Pypestream has offices in New York City and San Francisco.It gained popularity due to its Pypestream messaging platform that aims to connect businesses with consumers. Each company account includes a "Pype" and "Streams" for various types of communications. The application uses artificial intelligence and machine learning in order to automate customer service.

Website: platform.pypestream.com

