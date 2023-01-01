ZoomInfo is an American subscription-based software as a service (SaaS) company based in Vancouver, Washington that sells access to its database of information about business people and companies to sales, marketing and recruiting professionals. The company was originally established in 2000 as Eliyon Technologies by founders Yonatan Stern and Michel Decary. After its acquisition by DiscoverOrg, its current CEO is Henry Schuck.In 2020, Zoominfo.com and its related entities Zoominfo-privacy.com and Zoomprivacy.com have perpetrated phishing attempts by scraping personal information off public internet sources and threatening consumers with identity theft unless consumers click on suspicious phishing links in their emails.

Website: zoominfo.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ZoomInfo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.