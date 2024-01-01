WebCatalog

Boost.ai

Boost.ai

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: boost.ai

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Boost.ai on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Committed to delivering outstanding customer experiences, Boost.ai stands at the forefront of enterprise-grade conversational AI. Driven to enable unparalleled interactions between people and organizations, Boost.ai harnesses cutting-edge technology to push the boundaries of AI responsibly. Its proprietary self-learning AI platform empowers businesses to automate interactions at scale, enhancing efficiency and driving positive outcomes. Trusted by enterprises across various industries, Boost.ai's virtual agents consistently maintain resolution rates above 90 percent, automating thousands of interactions daily. Founded in 2016, Boost.ai is backed by Nordic Capital and operates from its headquarters in Sandnes, Norway, with global offices in cities including Los Angeles, Copenhagen, and London.

Categories:

Business
Intelligent Virtual Assistants Software

Website: boost.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Boost.ai. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Genesys Cloud

Genesys Cloud

genesys.com

Haptik

Haptik

haptik.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

LivePerson

LivePerson

liveperson.com

Upsy Shopping

Upsy Shopping

upsyshopping.com

Gladly

Gladly

gladly.com

Supervity

Supervity

supervity.ai

Neocom.ai

Neocom.ai

neocom.ai

DigitalGenius

DigitalGenius

digitalgenius.com

Cognigy

Cognigy

cognigy.com

You Might Also Like

Verloop.io

Verloop.io

verloop.io

Quid

Quid

quid.com

GeoPostcodes

GeoPostcodes

geopostcodes.com

CBOT

CBOT

cbot.ai

Text-Em-All

Text-Em-All

text-em-all.com

OneTone.ai

OneTone.ai

onetone.ai

MemeCam

MemeCam

memecam.io

Experience.com

Experience.com

experience.com

Inflead

Inflead

inflead.com

Siteimprove

Siteimprove

siteimprove.com

Serchen

Serchen

serchen.com

SmartCue

SmartCue

getsmartcue.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.