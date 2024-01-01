Committed to delivering outstanding customer experiences, Boost.ai stands at the forefront of enterprise-grade conversational AI. Driven to enable unparalleled interactions between people and organizations, Boost.ai harnesses cutting-edge technology to push the boundaries of AI responsibly. Its proprietary self-learning AI platform empowers businesses to automate interactions at scale, enhancing efficiency and driving positive outcomes. Trusted by enterprises across various industries, Boost.ai's virtual agents consistently maintain resolution rates above 90 percent, automating thousands of interactions daily. Founded in 2016, Boost.ai is backed by Nordic Capital and operates from its headquarters in Sandnes, Norway, with global offices in cities including Los Angeles, Copenhagen, and London.

