Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Kait on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

KAIT that stands for Kuwait Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology is the first AI-powered conversational platform in Kuwait and GCC. With its easy integration with social media channels, KAIT can take your business to the next level of customer service, marketing and sales.

Categories :

Website: kait.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kait. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.