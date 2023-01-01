Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Premagic on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Premagic is an AI-powered photo distribution platform for event marketing. Premagic is designed to enhance social media engagement and maximize sponsors' return on investment (ROI) for events. The platform leverages artificial intelligence to streamline the process of capturing, organizing, and distributing event photos on social media platforms.

Website: studio.premagic.com

