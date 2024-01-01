Upsy Shopping Helper is an AI tool for webshop owners looking to increase sales and keep customers happy. * Upsy's smart search feature is optimized for mobile users to help visitors find the right product quickly with images. * AI product recommendations feature encourages customers to buy more, increasing the value of each sale. * Daily deals and new arrivals promotions speed up inventory turnover and encourage customers to explore your store. * Smart FAQs free up your customer service team and reduce basket abandonment. * Upsy's survey feature collects valuable customer feedback to help you optimize your business

Categories :

Website: upsyshopping.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Upsy Shopping. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.