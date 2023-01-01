Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Survicate on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Effortless Survey Software that lets you collect customer feedback at scale in minutes, not weeks. Because customer feedback shouldn’t be that complicated. Survicate is highly rated for effortless setup, customization, and integrations.

Website: survicate.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Survicate. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.