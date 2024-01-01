WebCatalog

Blitzllama

Blitzllama

Blitzllama is a user insights platform that helps product teams build better products. Blitzllama has three product offerings: * In-product surveys enable you to target specific users and capture their real-time insights right in your product. In-product surveys are a great way to continuously optimize user journeys, validate product ideas with user input, and uncover causes of customer churn. * AI-analysis not only categorizes responses into topics and sentiments but also performs cross-question and correlation analysis to provide survey insights. All feedback data is saved inside a single repository, which is great for searching and analyzing historical feedback. * Concept tests allow you to ask questions as users interact with new prototypes or mock-ups to gather crucial pre-discovery insights.

Categories:

Productivity
User Research Software

