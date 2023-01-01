WebCatalogWebCatalog
Hotjar

Hotjar

insights.hotjar.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Hotjar app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experience can be improved. Founded in 2014, Hotjar is run completely remotely by over 100 team members across 20 countries and is used on over 500,000 sites worldwide.

Website: insights.hotjar.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Hotjar. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Session Rewind

Session Rewind

dash.sessionrewind.com

Questback

Questback

web2.questback.com

Trymata

Trymata

trymata.com

Crazy Egg

Crazy Egg

app.crazyegg.com

talent3sixty

talent3sixty

talent3sixty.com

Visitor Analytics

Visitor Analytics

app.visitor-analytics.io

MeetingPulse

MeetingPulse

app.meet.ps

Squeaky

Squeaky

squeaky.ai

Automile

Automile

app.automile.com

BetterMe

BetterMe

app.betterme.world

Sleekplan

Sleekplan

app.sleekplan.com

Trulioo

Trulioo

portal.trulioo.com