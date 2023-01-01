Hotjar
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experience can be improved. Founded in 2014, Hotjar is run completely remotely by over 100 team members across 20 countries and is used on over 500,000 sites worldwide.
