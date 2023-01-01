Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Capturly on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Understand user behavior, identify problem spots, increase conversion rates and grow your sales Looking to enhance your current performance? If yes, Capturly is for you! It's a stand out combination of traditional analytics, session recordings, heatmaps, and conversion funnel features.

Website: capturly.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Capturly. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.