Norby AI
chat.norby.io
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Norby AI app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Get a chatbot powered by ChatGPT for your website. Copy-paste your product/service description, documentation or FAQs and Norby will give quick and correct answers to your customers.
Website: norby.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Norby AI. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.