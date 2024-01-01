Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Mav on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Mav is the first AI-powered SMS assistant for growth-minded sales reps. Automate the back-and-forth with your leads and customers via text message. Whether it’s scheduling meetings, qualifying prospects, or following up with leads, Mav is on it. Hire Mav, scale your business.

Categories :

Website: hiremav.com

