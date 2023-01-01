WebCatalog
Katch

Katch

gokatch.ai

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Katch on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Say goodbye to back-and-forth emails and scheduling headaches Katch is an AI Assistant that takes care of scheduling your meetings, right from your email.

Website: gokatch.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Katch. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Koalendar

Koalendar

koalendar.com

Calendly

Calendly

calendly.com

Book Witch

Book Witch

bookwitch.io

Waitroom

Waitroom

waitroom.com

Bubbles

Bubbles

usebubbles.com

YouCanBook.me

YouCanBook.me

youcanbook.me

Dive

Dive

letsdive.io

EmailMagic.AI

EmailMagic.AI

emailmagic.ai

Branchminds

Branchminds

branchminds.com

Rask.ai

Rask.ai

rask.ai

GoVisually

GoVisually

govisually.com

NineFive

NineFive

ninefive.io

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy