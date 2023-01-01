WebCatalogWebCatalog
Bubbles

Bubbles

app.usebubbles.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Bubbles app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Eliminate 38% of meetings with quick back-and-forth videos and smart reminders. Share clear feedback with time-based screen recording annotations.

Website: usebubbles.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Bubbles. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Airgram

Airgram

app.airgram.io

Koalendar

Koalendar

koalendar.com

asciinema

asciinema

asciinema.org

Whereby

Whereby

whereby.com

Stork

Stork

web.stork.ai

Claap

Claap

app.claap.io

1Time

1Time

1timetracking.com

CloudApp

CloudApp

share.getcloudapp.com

Microsoft Stream

Microsoft Stream

web.microsoftstream.com

Blogcast

Blogcast

app.blogcast.host

Cisco Webex Meetings

Cisco Webex Meetings

meetings.webex.com

Plai

Plai

app.plai.team