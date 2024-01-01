MLOps Platforms - 最热门应用
To be considered for the MLOps Platforms category, a product should meet the following criteria: * Platform for Monitoring and Management: The product must provide a comprehensive platform for monitoring and managing machine learning models. This includes features for tracking model versions, monitoring performance metrics, and managing model lifecycles. * Integration into Business Applications: It should allow users to seamlessly integrate machine learning models into various business applications across the company. This integration capability ensures that models can be effectively deployed and utilized within the existing infrastructure. * Health and Performance Tracking: The product must enable users to track the health and performance of deployed machine learning models in real-time. This involves monitoring key indicators such as accuracy, latency, resource utilization, and model drift to ensure optimal performance. * Holistic Management Tool: It should provide a holistic management tool that offers insights into all models deployed across the business. This includes features for model governance, compliance monitoring, and centralized visibility into the entire model ecosystem. Meeting these criteria ensures that the product offers robust capabilities for managing machine learning operations effectively within an organization.
提交新应用
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google 云平台 (GCP) 由 Google 提供，是一套云计算服务，运行在 Google 内部用于其最终用户产品（例如 Google 搜索、Gmail、文件存储和 YouTube）的同一基础设施上。除了一套管理工具外，它还提供一系列模块化云服务，包括计算、数据存储、数据分析和机器学习。注册需要信用卡或银行帐户详细信息。Google Cloud Platform 提供基础设施即服务、平台即服务和无服务器计算环境。 2008 年 4 月，Google 发布了 App Engine，这是一个用于在 Google 管理的数据中心中开发和托管 Web 应用程序的平台，这是该公司的第一个云计算服...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks 是一家由 Apache Spark 的原始创建者创立的公司。 Databricks 源于加州大学伯克利分校的 AMPLab 项目，该项目参与了 Apache Spark 的开发，这是一个构建在 Scala 之上的开源分布式计算框架。 Databricks 开发了一个用于 Spark 的基于 Web 的平台，该平台提供自动化集群管理和 IPython 风格的笔记本。除了搭建Databricks平台外，该公司还联合举办大规模的Spark在线开放课程，并举办全球最大的Spark会议——Spark峰会。
Microsoft Fabric
microsoft.com
将您的数据带入人工智能时代。 通过在单个人工智能驱动的平台上将每个数据源和分析服务连接在一起，重塑每个人访问、管理和处理数据和见解的方式。
Labelbox
labelbox.com
人工智能的数据引擎。 数据管理、人工智能辅助标签、模型训练和诊断以及标签服务全部集中在一个平台上，以非常快的速度构建更好的人工智能产品。
neptune.ai
neptune.ai
在一个位置记录、组织、比较、注册和共享所有 ML 模型元数据。 - 随着建模团队的成长而实现自动化和标准化 - 与您的团队和整个组织就模型和结果进行协作 - 使用托管、部署在本地或私有云中。与任何 MLOps 堆栈集成
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
简单快速的注释工具可扩展您的机器学习项目。
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
使用最高质量的训练数据更快地构建、微调、迭代和管理您的 AI 模型。
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
深受数据科学家喜爱，由 IT 管理。 用于云中数据科学和机器学习开发、部署和数据管道的一体化解决方案。
V7
v7labs.com
企业培训数据的完整基础设施，涵盖标签、工作流程、数据集和循环中的人员。
SAP
sap.com
在 SAP，我们的目标是帮助世界更好地运行并改善人们的生活。我们的承诺是创新，帮助我们的客户发挥最佳水平。 SAP 致力于帮助每位客户成为运营最佳的企业。我们设计解决方案来推动创新、促进平等并跨越国界和文化传播机会。与我们的客户和合作伙伴一起，我们可以改变行业、发展经济、改善社会并保护我们的环境。
Encord
encord.com
更快地构建更好的模型所需的所有工具 Encord 是面向高级计算机视觉团队的领先数据平台：简化标签和 RLHF 工作流程、观察和评估模型以及管理和整理数据，以更快地实现生产 AI。
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
最后，为企业打造的解决方案 借助 Mark AI 全面的品牌指南和 AI 定制功能，我们提供企业级解决方案，让您能够塑造 AI 的身份和消息传递，以满足您的业务需求。
Statsig
statsig.com
从简单的 A/B 测试到高级实验，快速发展的公司使用 Statsig 来加速其发展。
Hopsworks
hopsworks.ai
Hopsworks is a collaborative ML platform with highest performance Feature Store for batch and real-time data. Built around the industry's most advanced and modular feature store that provides seamless integration for existing pipelines and helps bring models to production faster. What and why? A fe...
Deeploy
deeploy.ml
Deeploy provides organizations with high-risk AI use cases a Responsible AI platform and creates the opportunity to implement explainable, accountable, and manageable Machine Learning models while enabling interaction between humans and AI. Setting the technical foundation for Responsible Machine Le...
Arthur
arthur.ai
Arthur is the AI performance company. We help data scientists, product owners, and business leaders accelerate tabular, NLP and computer vision model operations to optimize for accuracy, explainability, and fairness. * Accuracy: Track model performance to detect and react to data drift and impr...
MLJAR
mljar.com
MLJAR - Outstanding Data Science Tools The mljar-supervised is a human-first machine-learning platform. It makes algorithm search and tuning painless. Users need to upload a dataset, select input and target attributes, and mljar will find the best matching ML algorithm. MLJAR automates the process o...
Mona
monalabs.io
Mona's intelligent monitoring solution enables teams to gain complete visibility into the performance of your data, models and processes. Automatically surface and resolve performance issues within your AI / ML or intelligent automation processes to avoid negative impacts to both your business and c...
Comet
comet.com
Comet is a meta machine learning platform designed to help AI practitioners and teams build reliable machine learning models for real-world applications by streamlining and connecting the machine learning model lifecycle. By leveraging Comet, users can employ machine learning experiment tracking to ...
Edge Impulse
edgeimpulse.com
Edge Impulse offers the latest in machine learning tooling, enabling all enterprises to build smarter edge products. Our technology empowers developers to bring more AI products to market faster, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years. Edge I...
Arize AI
arize.com
Arize AI is an AI observability and LLM evaluation platform built to enable more successful AI in production.
ClearML
clear.ml
ClearML is the leading open source, end-to-end solution for unleashing AI in the enterprise, trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, academia, and innovative start-ups worldwide. We enable customers to build continuous ML workflows -- from experiment management and orchestration thro...
Valohai
valohai.com
Valohai is the MLOps platform purpose-built for ML Pioneers, giving them everything they've been missing, in one platform that just makes sense. Now they run thousands of experiments at the click of a button – creating data they trust. All while using the tools they love to build things to last. And...
Weights & Biases
wandb.ai
Weights & Biases: The AI developer platform. Track everything you need to make your models reproducible with Weights & Biases— from hyperparameters and code to model weights and dataset versions. Weights & Biases helps your ML team unlock their productivity by optimizing, visualizing, collaboratin...
JFrog
jfrog.com
Deliver Trusted Software with Speed. The only software supply chain platform to give you end-to-end visibility, security, and control for automating the delivery of trusted releases. The massively scalable, hybrid JFrog Platform is open, flexible, and integrated with all the package technologies an...
WhyLabs
whylabs.ai
WhyLabs enables teams to harness the power of AI with precision and control. From Fortune 100 companies to AI-first startups, teams have adopted WhyLabs’ tools to monitor and perform real-time management of ML and generative AI applications. With WhyLabs, teams reduce manual operations by over 80% a...
UbiOps
ubiops.com
将您的本地分析脚本转变为强大的数据驱动应用程序！ UbiOps 是一个易于使用的部署和服务层，适用于您的数据科学、人工智能和机器学习代码。它将您的 Python 和 R 模型和脚本转换为实时 Web 服务，使您可以随时随地使用它们。从简单的数据处理功能到复杂的机器学习 (ML) 和 AI 管道。借助 UbiOps，您可以轻松地在您自己的应用程序、网站或数据/IT 基础设施内运行它们。无需担心安全性、可靠性或可扩展性。 UbiOps 显着降低了开发成本，提高了数据科学团队的生产力并缩短了上市时间。 UbiOps 可以用作软件即服务 (SaaS) 或安装在您自己的（云）环境中。您可以从我们的...
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi 生产世界上最快、最强大的数学优化求解器 – Gurobi Optimizer – 40 多个不同行业的领先全球公司使用它来快速解决复杂的现实问题并做出自动化决策，以优化其效率和盈利能力。 作为数学优化软件的市场领导者，我们的目标不仅是提供最好的求解器，而且还提供最好的支持——以便公司能够充分利用数学优化的力量（单独或与机器等其他人工智能技术相结合）学习）来推动最佳的业务决策和结果。 Gurobi 成立于 2008 年，业务遍及美国、欧洲和亚洲，在全球拥有超过 2,500 家客户，其中包括 SAP。法航、Uber 和国家橄榄球联盟 (NFL)。
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry 是一个云原生 PaaS，供机器学习团队在自己的云/本地基础设施上构建、部署和交付 ML/LLM 应用程序，并通过正确的治理控制以更快、可扩展、经济高效的方式，使他们能够实现 90比其他团队更快实现价值 %。 TrueFoundry 抽象出所需的工程并提供 GenAI 加速器 - LLM PlayGround、LLM Gateway、LLM Deploy、LLM Finetune、RAG Playground 和应用程序模板，使组织能够加快整体 GenAI/LLMOps 框架的布局。企业可以在其内部系统中即插即用这些加速器，也可以在我们的加速器之上进行构建，以便为 Ge...
SAS
sas.com
借助全球最值得信赖的分析合作伙伴提供的更快、更高效的人工智能和分析，完成更多工作。使用 SAS 生成答案的速度与世界生成数据的速度一样快。凭借四十多年的分析创新，SAS 一直为世界各地的客户提供 THE POWER TO KNOW®。
Datature
datature.io
Datature 简化了人们构建深度学习能力的方式。使用我们的端到端 #nocode mlops 平台 Nexus，我们使每个人都能创造自己的人工智能突破。
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr 是唯一具有智能反馈循环的训练数据平台。我们的技术帮助人工智能优先的组织开发计算机视觉人工智能，以在其数据管道中实现自动化。我们的 saas 平台为 ML 科学家解决了挑战，他们需要以安全的方式更快、更方便、迭代地访问训练数据，以训练他们的计算机视觉/非结构化数据 AI 模型。我们努力以“实现它”的态度提供服务。 我们的重点行业包括医疗保健、自动驾驶汽车、智慧城市、零售和制造业。
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribute 正在改变媒体广播中的营销归因，利用人工智能技术为所有广播格式的广告提供近乎实时的绩效指标，包括预定和未预定的广告（实时阅读、有机提及促销）。 Veritone Attribute 利用广播广告的数据，并将其与广告商的网站分析相关联。借助 Attribute，媒体广播公司可以展示其广播活动的数字价值，从而提高广告商满意度并扩大收入。快速洞察 — 近乎实时地收集和查看丰富、可靠的营销活动数据 灵活的设置 — 可针对每个客户、广告商和营销活动进行定制 高度可视化 — 仪表板提供简单、可共享的归因数据可视化 了解更多信息，请访问 https://www.verit...