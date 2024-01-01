Категорії

Їжа і напої - Найпопулярніші застосунки

Запит на новий застосунок


Zomato

Zomato

zomato.com

Uber Eats

Uber Eats

ubereats.com

McDonald's

McDonald's

mcdonalds.com

Swiggy

Swiggy

swiggy.com

DoorDash

DoorDash

doordash.com

Instacart

Instacart

instacart.com

Grubhub

Grubhub

grubhub.com

Lifesum

Lifesum

lifesum.com

Starbucks

Starbucks

starbucks.com

Domino's

Domino's

dominos.com

talabat

talabat

talabat.com

Glovo

Glovo

glovoapp.com

Flipp

Flipp

flipp.com

Deliveroo

Deliveroo

deliveroo.co.uk

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

allrecipes.com

Wolt

Wolt

wolt.com

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut

pizzahut.com

‎NYT Cooking

‎NYT Cooking

cooking.nytimes.com

Taco Bell

Taco Bell

tacobell.com

Tasty

Tasty

tasty.co

Food Network

Food Network

foodnetwork.com

OpenTable

OpenTable

opentable.com

foodpanda Philippines

foodpanda Philippines

foodpanda.ph

Postmates

Postmates

postmates.com

Google Food

Google Food

food.google.com

HelloFresh

HelloFresh

hellofresh.com

Burger King

Burger King

bk.com

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A

chick-fil-a.com

Taste of Home

Taste of Home

tasteofhome.com

Lieferando.de

Lieferando.de

lieferando.de

iFood

iFood

ifood.com.co

Just-Eat.ch

Just-Eat.ch

just-eat.ch

SkipTheDishes

SkipTheDishes

skipthedishes.com

AI Recipe Generator

AI Recipe Generator

recipes.lionix.io

Resy

Resy

resy.com

Good Food

Good Food

bbcgoodfood.com

MyRecipes

MyRecipes

myrecipes.com

Restaurant Guru

Restaurant Guru

restaurantguru.com

Total Wine

Total Wine

totalwine.com

Kitchen Stories

Kitchen Stories

kitchenstories.com

Wendy's

Wendy's

wendys.com

PBS Food

PBS Food

pbs.org

Simply Recipes

Simply Recipes

simplyrecipes.com

Thuisbezorgd.nl

Thuisbezorgd.nl

thuisbezorgd.nl

Papa Johns

Papa Johns

papajohns.com

Jumia Food Nigeria

Jumia Food Nigeria

food.jumia.com.ng

Яндекс Еда

Яндекс Еда

eda.yandex.ru

MICHELIN Guide

MICHELIN Guide

guide.michelin.com

Yemeksepeti

Yemeksepeti

yemeksepeti.com

Fever

Fever

feverup.com

Caviar

Caviar

trycaviar.com

MyFoodDiary

MyFoodDiary

myfooddiary.com

CookUnity

CookUnity

cookunity.com

MyFridgeFood

MyFridgeFood

myfridgefood.com

Jumia Food Côte d'Ivoire

Jumia Food Côte d'Ivoire

food.jumia.ci

Betty Crocker

Betty Crocker

bettycrocker.com

Seamless

Seamless

seamless.com

Crumbl Cookies

Crumbl Cookies

crumblcookies.com

YoRipe

YoRipe

yoripe.com

