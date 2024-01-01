Yiyecek ve İçecek - En Popüler Uygulamalar
Yeni Uygulama Gönder
Zomato
zomato.com
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
McDonald's
mcdonalds.com
Swiggy
swiggy.com
DoorDash
doordash.com
Instacart
instacart.com
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Starbucks
starbucks.com
Lifesum
lifesum.com
Domino's
dominos.com
talabat
talabat.com
Glovo
glovoapp.com
Allrecipes
allrecipes.com
Deliveroo
deliveroo.co.uk
Pizza Hut
pizzahut.com
Wolt
wolt.com
NYT Cooking
cooking.nytimes.com
Taco Bell
tacobell.com
Food Network
foodnetwork.com
Tasty
tasty.co
OpenTable
opentable.com
foodpanda Philippines
foodpanda.ph
Postmates
postmates.com
Google Food
food.google.com
HelloFresh
hellofresh.com
Chick-fil-A
chick-fil-a.com
Lieferando.de
lieferando.de
SkipTheDishes
skipthedishes.com
AI Recipe Generator
recipes.lionix.io
Just-Eat.ch
just-eat.ch
iFood
ifood.com.co
Taste of Home
tasteofhome.com
Burger King
bk.com
BBC Good Food
bbcgoodfood.com
Resy
resy.com
MyRecipes
myrecipes.com
Restaurant Guru
restaurantguru.com
Wendy's
wendys.com
PBS Food
pbs.org
Total Wine
totalwine.com
Simply Recipes
simplyrecipes.com
Thuisbezorgd.nl
thuisbezorgd.nl
Kitchen Stories
kitchenstories.com
Jumia Food Nigeria
food.jumia.com.ng
Papa Johns
papajohns.com
MICHELIN Guide
guide.michelin.com
MyFoodDiary
myfooddiary.com
Яндекс Еда
eda.yandex.ru
Caviar
trycaviar.com
Fever
feverup.com
CookUnity
cookunity.com
YoRipe
yoripe.com
Yemeksepeti
yemeksepeti.com
Crumbl Cookies
crumblcookies.com
MyFridgeFood
myfridgefood.com
Betty Crocker
bettycrocker.com
Chilis
chilis.com
Menulog
menulog.com.au
Seamless
seamless.com