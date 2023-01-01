Zendesk
zendesk.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Zendesk app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Zendesk Inc. is an American customer service software company headquartered in San Francisco, California, USA. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange with the symbol ZEN and is a constituent of the Russell 2000 Index. Founded in 2007 in Copenhagen, Denmark, Zendesk has 2,000 employees and serves 119,000 paying customers in 150 countries and territories as of 2017.
Website: zendesk.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Zendesk. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.