Top Sweepstakes Software
Sweepstakes software, also known as competition marketing software, enables businesses to effectively engage both existing and potential customers through enticing reward-based promotions. These versatile tools play a pivotal role in enhancing brand visibility and acquiring leads by facilitating customizable campaigns encompassing raffles, contests, giveaways, and incentivized quizzes. Marketing teams, online community managers, and social media specialists can utilize these platforms to complement their ongoing campaigns or orchestrate standalone events. Sweepstakes software serves as a force multiplier for marketing endeavors, fostering social engagement, capturing a substantial influx of new leads, and driving increased traffic and revenue. Integration with major social networking platforms is a common feature of sweepstakes software, facilitating seamless promotion announcements on a brand's profile page and encouraging participation from existing networks. Additionally, these tools often offer functionalities such as SMS and email messaging, as well as embedding capabilities for websites or e-commerce platforms. Some sweepstakes software solutions may also integrate with or provide features akin to landing page builders, allowing for the creation of standalone webpages or pop-ups. Furthermore, they may encompass functionalities resembling those of online form builder software, survey software, and visitor identification software, enabling efficient data collection from participants. The collected information can be exported and stored using lead capture software and other pertinent marketing tools for subsequent utilization. To be considered for inclusion in the Sweepstakes category, a product must meet the following criteria: * Provide robust tools for crafting reward-based marketing campaigns, including contests and raffles. * Offer features that facilitate the collection of participant information. * Assist in the distribution of campaigns through various channels, ensuring broad outreach and engagement.
Heyo
heyo.com
Heyo is the easiest way to capture email leads using Facebook campaigns. Build a photo contest, sweepstakes or lead capture campaign and promote it to your audience for high quality social lead generation. With Heyo's campaign builder you get access to responsive templates, email service integratio...
UpViral
upviral.com
UpViral is the ultimate Viral Referral Marketing platform. It allows you to run campaigns such as sweepstakes, rewards, and waiting lists that people will want to share with their peers. Once you've set up your first campaign you'll experience the true power of word-of-mouth. Generating traffic, col...
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam is a growth marketing platform that helps businesses focus on actions. An action can be whatever you want, an email subscriber, a Facebook like, a Twitter follower or someone mentioning your company via a #hashtag.
SweepWidget
sweepwidget.com
Create stunning giveaways with fully customizable entry methods, styling, and features. * 30+ Social Platforms, 90+ Entry Methods: Boost your followers, likes, shares, and engagement across all of yoursocial profiles. * Collect Unlimited Emails: Capture unlimited emails and auto-port them to your f...
Wishpond
wishpond.com
Wishpond is a platform of simple tools for lead generation and marketing automation used by more than 5,000 businesses: Landing Pages: Build, publish & A/B split test mobile-responsive Landing Pages in minutes. Website Popups: Convert more website visitors into leads with website popup forms. Forms:...
Sweep
sweep.net
Sweep is the sustainability data management platform. Its market-leading, AI-powered software helps organizations understand all extra-financial data across their business and value chain to manage increasing disclosure requirements and take action to meet sustainable business goals. Co-founded by...
Sweeppea
web.sweeppea.com
Full & Self Service Sweepstakes Solution: Sweeppea makes it easy to run prize-based promotions that generate leads, increase engagement and sales. Sweeppea allows users to reach customers via mobile with a text-to-win sweepstakes. Sweeppea is a proprietary technology to build sweepstakes excitement...
Giveaway.com
giveaway.com
Giveaway.com is a campaign marketing platform, it revolutionizes the marketing landscape by offering a one-stop solution for all marketing needs. Run campaigns to market your business forward. Your one-stop giveaway solution for contests, quizzes, competitions, and more. Provably fairness, flexib...
Osortoo
osortoo.com
Osortoo makes it easy to draw winners for the contests, giveaways or raffles, create beautiful landing page, create event registration page, showcase contest during the event, pick winner from the social network.
Woobox
woobox.com
From interactive contests and comment giveaways to polls embedded in your website, Woobox has all you. Experiences That Boost Engagement: Easily create and run successful contests, giveaways, polls, coupons, forms, and more.
Leevia
leevia.com
Leevia is the first Italian platform that allows you to create, manage and monitor online contests in line with the Italian regulations on prize competitions and with the European law on privacy (GDPR). It provides services to marketing and communication agencies and big brands to collect qualified ...
AppSorteos
app-sorteos.com
App-Sorteos.com it's an online and free tool to create Instagram Giveaways, Sweepstakes, Contests and Promotions, allowing you to pick a random comment from your Instagram photo.
Fastory.io
fastory.io
Fastory is a cutting-edge marketing tech company, providing the leading Mobile-first Marketing Suite. The turnkey solution empowers businesses to level up their marketing campaigns by giving them the power to captivate, engage and convert people who matter to their business, in a creative way. Craf...
DojoMojo
dojomojo.com
DojoMojo is a leading marketing technology platform that helps businesses—especially DTC brands—grow faster and with greater capital efficiency. Through our robust growth tools, SMS marketing suite, and expansive partnership network, DojoMojo gives marketers all the tools they need to build their li...
Socialman
socialman.net
Socialman is a SaaS platform for creating and managing giveaways through multiple social media channels. It is a cross-platform application that allows users to post content on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Spotify, Steam, Discord, and Twitch. Referral ...
Cool Tabs
cool-tabs.com
Drive your marketing campaigns on social networks and on your website, generating leads. Monitor your social networks and perform Social Listening, Brand Monitoring, and real-time content curation. * Grow your digital audience and get qualified leads with simple interactive content through your app...
ShortStack
shortstack.com
ShortStack is the most customizable all-in-one contesting software with all the tools you need for online marketing success. Use ShortStack to create landing page contests; sweepstakes and quizzes; run hashtag and comment to enter social media contests; and send emails. ShortStack's powerful stylin...
Trade Show Prize Co
tradeshowprize.co
Trade Show Prize Co (TSPC) specializes in simple, streamlined, and affordable live event giveaways. This platform offers a central location for setting up, executing, and following up on the sweepstakes you run in your trade show booth. Easily track the progress of giveaways, instantly export leads,...
Shopobill
shopobill.com
Shopobill is a Retail Media and Shopper Engagement solution that helps retailers and FMCG/CPG producers to grow sales. * Self service system for retailers to launch and promote value added promotions on behalf of FMCG producers * No code promotion engine with 400+ tested & proven mechanics to stim...
PromoSimple
promosimple.com
PromoSimple is a web-based application that provides websites, brands, and blogs with simple solutions for creating, managing, and synthesizing data for online giveaways, sweepstakes and contests. PromoSimple's core goal is to make it as easy as possible for businesses to retain and grow their resp...
Fyre
fyre.id
Fyre is a marketing tool created specifically for the blockchain industry. Based on the Hypersign protocol, personal and social credentials, Fyre enables businesses to develop cult-level followings through explosive real-time promotions using social media blasts, sweepstakes, contests, referral prog...
Contests for Pages
contest-app.co
Contests for Pages is an application to publish contests on your Facebook Page.
Strutta
strutta.com
Strutta's industry leading technology connects brands with their target consumers through powerful social promotions. Strutta tools allow agencies, brands and developers to easily create and manage interactive contests and sweepstakes. Strutta has powered award-winning promotions for top internati...
Launchpad6
launchpad6.com
Launchpad6 provides cloud based web applications that instantly creates brandable online video solutions to power your video requirements . Harness the power of video in ways you never thought possible. Attract customers and generate different user engagement behaviours with the unique capabilitie...
Contest Domination
contestdomination.com
Contest Domination is a contest software that allows companies to create online contests that spread virally and gather qualified leads.
Rewards Fuel
rewardsfuel.com
Grow & engage your newsletter list. Rewards Fuel will help you achieve more marketing goals in less time by offering contestants a variety of ways to enter. Running a contest directly on Facebook or Instagram leaves a lot on the table in regards to participation, verification and measurement. With ...
RandomPicker
randompicker.com
RandomPicker is an online solution which helps companies and non-profits conduct secure and unbiased random raffles, sweepstakes, and giveaways, featuring entry weights, a live event module, API, random number generator and sports drawings, plus data encryption and SSL security.
Fooji
fooji.com
Fooji partners with brands to turn consumers into forever fans. With the technology and people to do it all, the Fooji platform offers a range of innovative products — managed and self-managed — to build campaigns, handle logistics, and empower brand teams to grow their fan engagement and business o...
Tellody
tellody.com
Tellody is an always on intriguing and fun to use marketing and persuasion tool that can help small businesses flourish. It is an all-in-one, powerful, affordable and simple solution made for professionals without much time, energy and money for marketing. So Tellody is packing a set of versatile s...
Votigo
votigo.com
Votigo is a leading social media marketing & promotions company with a SaaS platform and full-service solutions. Founded in 2006, Votigo's technology platform allows brands, agencies, and enterprises to acquire, engage, and manage their customers through our full social marketing suite that includes...
Easypromos
easypromosapp.com
Easypromos is a global leader in digital promotions offering a self-service, easy-to-use platform to create and manage digital campaigns seamlessly across any social media network or device. Easypromos is a self-service platform to create and manage online promotions, campaigns, contests, mini-game...
Rafflecopter
rafflecopter.com
Rafflecopter is an easy way to run a giveaway online. Rafflecopter makes it “mega simple” to launch and manage a giveaway for any brand, on any website with no I.T. help required. Launch and manage your next giveaway in minutes with no coding required. If you can copy/paste, you can use Rafflecopt...
VYPER
vyper.ai
VYPER is a marketing tool that makes it easy to run viral campaigns. Set up Referral Campaigns, Reward/Loyalty Programs, Giveaways, Leaderboards, and more. It leverages gamification and incentivization to stimulate engagement and share-ability to help grow your business faster and more efficiently! ...
Upland Second Street
lab.secondstreet.com
Second Street is an audience engagement software platform that is used by over 4,000 media companies and marketers. Second Street's partners use the platform to run contests and interactive content – such as personality quizzes, sweepstakes, photo contests, and more – on their website to generate ...
Zoniz
zoniz.com
Zoniz is a platform for engagement that uses proximity technology to reach people based on their location. It can be used by municipalities, museums, universities, events and conferences, stadiums and sports arena, restaurants and coffee shops, hotels, shopping malls and stores, etc. to interact w...