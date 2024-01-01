Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Strutta on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Strutta's industry leading technology connects brands with their target consumers through powerful social promotions. Strutta tools allow agencies, brands and developers to easily create and manage interactive contests and sweepstakes. Strutta has powered award-winning promotions for top international agencies, Fortune 500 companies and small businesses. Clients include Microsoft, AirBNB, Edelman, Comcast, Dove, Coca-Cola and Shutterfly.

Categories :

Website: strutta.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Strutta. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.