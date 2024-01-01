Leevia is the first Italian platform that allows you to create, manage and monitor online contests in line with the Italian regulations on prize competitions and with the European law on privacy (GDPR). It provides services to marketing and communication agencies and big brands to collect qualified leads, engage the community and create brand awareness on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. The solutions of Leevia have already been adopted by leaders in the Italian market such as RCS Media Group, Publicis, Puma, Mercedes, Campari, Ketchum, Grana Padano, Pirelli and LG. The products of Leevia's platform are divided in 4 suites: * Growth Suite, to increase the existing user Database and segment the community. All the products from the suite (Giveaway, Instant Win, etc.) can be integrated via API. * Awareness Suite, to improve brand awareness. The flagship product of the suite is the Instagram Contest integrated with the social network of the moment. * Engagement Suite, to engage existing users. Among the products Quiz and Polls. * Gamification Suite, to maximize the conversion rate of lead generation campaigns.

Website: leevia.com

