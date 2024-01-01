Fastory is a cutting-edge marketing tech company, providing the leading Mobile-first Marketing Suite. The turnkey solution empowers businesses to level up their marketing campaigns by giving them the power to captivate, engage and convert people who matter to their business, in a creative way. Crafting meaningful mobile-first experiences has never been easier, enhanced by vertical video headlines, immersive games and lead generation chatbots that convert up to two times more compared to traditional landing pages and promotions. Fastory.io makes available to marketers a key platform in hand allowing to easily realize plenty of promotional games that integrate with social media to gain value from it. Looking for performance since its inception, the solution provides powerful tools for collecting and analyzing data that increase business marketing intelligence while meeting their objectives of visibility, commitment and loyalty.

