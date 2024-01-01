Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Sweeppea on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Full & Self Service Sweepstakes Solution: Sweeppea makes it easy to run prize-based promotions that generate leads, increase engagement and sales. Sweeppea allows users to reach customers via mobile with a text-to-win sweepstakes. Sweeppea is a proprietary technology to build sweepstakes excitement, build a database of mobile subscribers and share content and promotions.

