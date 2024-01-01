Shopobill is a Retail Media and Shopper Engagement solution that helps retailers and FMCG/CPG producers to grow sales. * Self service system for retailers to launch and promote value added promotions on behalf of FMCG producers * No code promotion engine with 400+ tested & proven mechanics to stimulate FMCG goods off-take in retail store (offline & e-com) * Purchased based media targeting solutions to promote value based promotion offers and attract new customers to retail stores SAAS no-code platform that helps to quickly prepare and efficiently run consumer activation campaigns, with mechanics like buy&get, instant win, cashback, participate in a prize draw, scan&win, spin the wheel, and much more. Shopobill platform includes: * Web builder for website and chatbots with participant personal account * 400+ promo mechanics * OCR validation * Automated prize draw * Digital prizes distribution * Newsletters and notifications for users * Real-time promotion dashboards Henkel, Ehrmann, Abbott, Mastercard, Coty, and Puig use Shopobill to automate their consumer promotion.

Website: shopobill.com

