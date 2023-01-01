WebCatalog

SparkPlug is an employee sales incentive management platform for specialty retailers, restaurants, and CPG brands. SparkPlug integrates directly with brick-and-mortar businesses' POS systems to automate virtually every aspect of implementing and scaling an incentive program. SparkPlug's incentive engine, managed payouts, and trade promotion management tools allow retailers and restaurants to streamline and automate vendor-sponsored sales incentives for their frontline employees.

