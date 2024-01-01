WebCatalog

Giftogram

Giftogram

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: giftogram.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Giftogram on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Giftogram is a free global platform that helps businesses send gift cards and prepaid cards with their chosen design, logo, and custom message in minutes. Founded on the idea of choice, recipients can decide where to redeem their Giftogram from hundreds of today’s most popular retailers. We’re on a mission to help companies build better relationships with employees and customers by making gifts and incentives effortless to send and meaningful to receive. Learn more about how Giftogram is transforming corporate gifting, incentives, and payouts at giftogram.com.

Categories:

Business
Rewards and Incentives Software

Website: giftogram.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Giftogram. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Sendoso

Sendoso

sendoso.com

Wellable

Wellable

wellable.co

Tremendous

Tremendous

tremendous.com

Snappy

Snappy

snappy.com

Guusto

Guusto

guusto.com

Awardco

Awardco

award.co

Stadium

Stadium

bystadium.com

Xoxoday

Xoxoday

xoxoday.com

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.