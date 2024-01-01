At Prezzee, our mission is to transform the gifting landscape by creating human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments. We believe that gifting should always feel magical for both the sender and the recipient, hitting the mark with the right gift and a great customer experience – every time. We also think it should be easy to send a gift at any time to anyone, wherever you are. Prezzee Business makes corporate gifting easy. Join hundreds of leading businesses using Prezzee to reward employees, customers, and clients. All in just a few clicks! We've thought outside the gift box to ensure every business has a unique gifting experience with a co-branded Prezzee Smart eGift Card with your company's logo or design of choice, redeemable for hundreds of brands. Prezzee Business has flexible features to suit your business needs. Free - No additional cost to create your account Bespoke Branding - Personalize your Prezzee Smart eGift Card with your company's logo Simple Bulk Sending - Unlimited eGift cards in a few simple clicks Gift Tracking Portal - Check the status of your digital gift card order in real time Flexible Payment Options - Pay for your order with a credit card or bank transfer Sustainable - A 100% digital and environmentally-friendly gift choice Learn more at: prezzee.com/business

